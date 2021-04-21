Athira Pharma to Participate in Panel Discussion at Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum

BOTHELL, Wash., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum. The panel, titled “Progress in Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” will be aired on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. PT /11:30 a.m. ET.



The panel will be moderated by Howard Fillit, M.D., Founding Executive Director at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, and Paul Matteis, Managing Director at Stifel, and will include a discussion with the following participants:

David Elmaleh, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, AZTherapies

Todd Haim, Ph.D., Chief, Office of Small Business Research, National Institute on Aging (NIH)

Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Athira Pharma

Gregor Macdonald, Ph.D., Senior Director, Neuroscience Scientific Licensing, Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair, Bioasis Technologies

Susanne Wilke, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Cognoptix

To register in advance for a live webcast of the panel discussion, please click here. For more information about the Sachs 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum, please refer to the conference portal.

Beginning May 26, a recording of the panel will be available on the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

