Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q1 2021

Today, on the 21st of April 2021 at 9 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor conference webinar, where the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and Chief Financial Officer Kerli Lõhmus introduced the bank’s Q1 2021 unaudited financial results. Webinar was held in Estonian language.



Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here: https://youtu.be/4F3HoZNCA7k



Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q1 2021 and the presentation is available here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=1016346&messageId=1272989

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 93,200. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.

Additional information:

Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Tel: +372 56 800 425

e-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee



