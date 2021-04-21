Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market to Reach $395.7 Million by 2027

Abstract: - Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market to Reach $395. 7 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trivalent Chromium Finishing estimated at US$293.

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$395.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$331.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conversion Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $79.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
- The Trivalent Chromium Finishing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$79.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$81.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
- Passivation Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
- In the global Passivation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$52.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • Arlington Plating Company
  • Asterion, LLC
  • Atotech Deutschland
  • Bunty LLC
  • Chem Processing, Inc.
  • CHEMEON Surface Technology, LLC
  • Columbia Chemical
  • Dallatorre
  • Electro Chemical Finishing
  • MacDermid, Inc.
  • Master Finish Company
  • Midland Polishing & Plating Ltd.
  • Ronatec C2C, Inc.
  • Sarrel Group
  • SurTec International GmbH
  • Three J’s Industries, Inc.
  • Tukada-riken




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
