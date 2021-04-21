Global Type 1 Diabetes Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Report 2021-2029 : Rise of Pump Usage and Increased Market Entry of Ultra-Rapid-Acting Insulin Formulations May Improve the Landscape

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Type 1 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The therapeutic market for T1D within the 8MM will grow from $4.9B in 2019 at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% to $24B by 2029.

In particular, the publisher expects the US market will contribute the most to the T1D market's growth, contributing $4.3B sales in 2019 (87.7% of the T1D market) and $20.3B in 2029 (84.7% of the T1D market).

The launch of the first disease-modifying therapeutics will be the main drivers of growth over the forecast period, with the first preventative therapeutic for T1D, Teplizumab, expected to launch in the US during the forecast period. Other major drivers for the T1D market include the increased T1D diagnosed prevalence, and the uptake of novel ultra-rapid-acting and ultra-long-acting insulin analogs.

Based on the epidemiological analysis by the publisher, the diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D in the 8MM will grow by 17.79% over the next decade, from 3,329,294 prevalent cases in 2019 to 3,921,695 prevalent cases in 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.78% per year in the eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM) covered in this report, the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Japan and Canada.



The consensus among interviewed physicians regarding the current treatment landscape was that while there are a number of insulin treatment options, there are a significant number of patients that are ineffectively managed, and therefore are considerably high unmet needs within the indication.

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed by the publisher highlighted the lack of a no disease-modifying therapeutic that combats the autoimmune-mediated attack of beta cells in T1D patients. Other major issues include glycemic control, addressing obesity, and overall disease management. Despite a number of drugs currently in development, the publisher's research suggests that the future level of attainment of these unmet needs will be modest, and a relatively high level of opportunity exists for drug developers to enter the T1D market.



Key Highlights

The diagnosed prevalence of T1D is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due changing population demographics, and an increased understanding of risk factors and environmental factors that may trigger the onset of T1D.

The potential launch of 5 disease-modifying therapeutics will increase the number of patients who, at diagnosis, can prolong their endogenous insulin secretion to improve disease management. These drugs are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

The increasing trend of device integration into the treatment and management of T1D will impact the therapeutics that find success in the market. The drive toward closed-loops systems, like an artificial pancreas, places a great need for ultra-fast insulins to launch in the market, and prompts more collaboration between across the industry.

Despite the variety of insulins currently available to T1D patients, there is still room for improvement within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel treatment options for refractory patients.

