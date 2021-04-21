Anexinet Honored Within the 2021 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Anexinet on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. Anexinet rose to the top of the solution-provider pack for maintaining the highest levels of certification and training from their partners and for its excellence in digitally transforming client networks.



"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

As the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession forced organizations to adjust the way they operate, many relied on solution providers to survive, by rapidly adapting to the “new normal.” Anexinet helps companies across all industry verticals overcome operational roadblocks, improve customer experiences , and future-proof their digital networks against unforeseen challenges, through automation , backup & archiving , disaster recovery , cloud & hybrid IT , cybersecurity , managed services , and much more.

“Having achieved high levels of certification from the industry’s top IT providers, Anexinet brings a truly vendor-agnostic approach to architecting best-fit digital transformation strategies and solutions for our customers,” said John Kolimago, EVP, Anexinet. “We are humbled that our partner qualifications have been consistently recognized by CRN for delivering deep expertise and best-of-breed innovations.”

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.