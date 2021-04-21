Global Migraine Competitive Landscape Market Report 2021: 90 Drugs in the Pipeline with 84% Molecules Present in Early Stage Development

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Migraine - Competitive Landscape in 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are 90 drugs in the pipeline with 84% molecules present in early stage development.

In migraine, 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT) receptor is a major focus of drug developers. Big Pharma dominates R&D in this indication, with Eli Lilly leading the way. The rise in treatment receiving population and increasing preference for branded therapies will drive the market's growth over the next six years, but the high cost of branded therapies is expected to limit their uptake.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in migraine therapeutics.



Scope

Disease epidemiology

Marketed drugs assessment

Pipeline drugs assessment

Clinical trials assessment

Commercial assessment

Social media overview

Digital marketing overview

The accompanying Excel file includes the following datasets -

Marketed products exported from the publisher's Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center

Pipeline-stage products exported from the publisher's Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center

Upcoming catalysts in the migraine market exported from the Catalyst Calendar on the publisher's Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center

A list of patent expiry dates for migraine products

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Table of Contents

1.2 Abbreviations

1.3 Related Reports

1.4 Upcoming Related Reports



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Key Events



3 Introduction

3.1 Report Scope

3.2 Disease Overview Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Epidemiology



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Marketed Drugs Overview

4.2 Marketed Drug Profiles



5 Pipeline Assessment

5.1 Pipeline Overview

5.2 Pipeline Breakdown by Region

5.3 Pipeline Breakdown by Molecule Type and Target

5.4 Drug Review Designations

5.5 Phase Transition Success Rates

5.6 Likelihood of Approval



6 Clinical Trial Assessment

6.1 Clinical Trials Overview by Phase

6.2 Overview by Region

6.4 Therapy Area Perspective

6.4 Leading Sponsors

6.5 Enrollment Analytics

6.6 Feasibility Analysis



7 Commercial Assessment

7.1 Upcoming Market Catalysts



8 Social Media and Digital Marketing

8.1 Key Twitter Chatter

8.2 Top Branded Websites

8.3 Trust Flow and Citation Flow



9 Appendix



