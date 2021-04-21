Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record First Quarter Earnings of $22.7 Million or $0.99 per Diluted Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today reported record earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the first quarter increased 72% to $22.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared with net income of $13.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Strong core deposit growth, as well as significant fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), contributed to record profitability for the quarter.



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 Net interest income $ 37,825 $ 36,252 $ 32,446 Provision for credit loss expense(6) (1,475 ) 500 5,925 Non-interest income 13,844 13,698 12,536 Non-interest expenses 24,973 29,029 23,575 Income before income tax expense 28,171 20,421 15,482 Income tax expense 5,461 2,685 2,250 Net income $ 22,710 $ 17,736 $ 13,232 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.78 $ 0.58 Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.35 % 3.71 % Efficiency ratio(4) 48.29 % 58.06 % 52.35 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.97 % 9.28 % 10.48 % Annualized return on average equity 20.71 % 16.27 % 13.18 % Annualized return on average assets 1.96 % 1.56 % 1.43 %

“Stock Yards again delivered record earnings for the quarter, supported by strong revenue generation, substantial deposit growth, a release of credit loss reserves and controlled operating expenses,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to our financial performance, a highlight of the quarter was the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. This transaction expands our presence into the attractive Central Kentucky market and represents a complementary fit with our organization. The combination of our two companies provides the opportunity to create efficiencies and enhance the value of the combined entity while offering Kentucky Bank customers broader product offerings, increased lending capabilities and an expanded branch delivery system that stretches throughout the Louisville, Indianapolis and Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati metropolitan markets. We remain on track to welcome Kentucky Bank to the Stock Yards family with an anticipated closing date during the second quarter.”

Kentucky Bancshares, headquartered in Paris, Kentucky, is the holding company for Kentucky Bank, which operates 19 branches in 11 communities throughout Central Kentucky serving the Lexington, Kentucky metropolitan statistical area and each of its contiguous counties. As of March 31, 2021, Kentucky Bancshares reported approximately $1.3 billion in assets, $766 million in loans, $1.0 billion in deposits and $113 million in tangible common equity.

Another key activity for the first quarter related to the additional COVID-19 stimulus relief, which was signed into law in late 2020, allowing for a second round of PPP funding through May 31, 2021. The program offers new PPP loans for companies that did not receive PPP funds in 2020 in addition to “second draw” loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that exhausted their initial PPP proceeds. Consistent with the first round, the Company was very active in this program in the first quarter of 2021, closing over 1,600 loans with total originations in excess of $241 million with fee income of nearly $9 million received that will be recognized over the earlier of five years or loan forgiveness. The Company is estimating that approximately 40% of these loans will be forgiven in 2021. As these borrowers are not required to make payments for 10 months, it is probable that a significant portion of the borrowing base will defer forgiveness until early 2022.

“Due to an improvement in forecasted economic indicators utilized during the current quarter, we recorded a net benefit of $1.2 million to provision for credit losses for loans during the first quarter. This compares to a $5.6 million provision expense for loans in the first quarter a year ago. We feel that we are well positioned as we navigate through the pandemic, having built up significant loan loss reserves, excluding PPP loans, of 1.68%(2) at March 31, 2021,” said Hillebrand.

Additional key factors impacting the first quarter of 2021 results included:

Record diluted quarterly EPS exceeding the previous record set in the fourth quarter of 2020.

COVID-19 related loan deferrals declined significantly to 0.45% of total loans (excluding PPP) at the end of the first quarter of 2021 from 1.24% of total loans three months earlier.

Average loan balance growth, excluding PPP, totaled $95 million, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis.

Deposit balances remained at record levels, with additional PPP and federal stimulus payments contributing to strong quarterly deposit growth of $211 million. In total, deposit balances have increased $1.0 billion over the last twelve months.

Net interest margin (NIM) compressed 32 basis points to 3.39% compared to the first quarter a year ago. NIM continued to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction accompanied with ongoing excess balance sheet liquidity offset by the positive impact of PPP.

Despite ongoing contraction in loan yields, net interest income increased $5.4 million, or 17%, over the first quarter of 2020, boosted by $7.0 million in PPP income and a significant decline in cost of funds.

Non-interest income increased 10% over the first quarter of 2020, reflecting record debit/credit card income and treasury management fees and continued strong mortgage banking income. While slowly rebounding, deposit service charges continue to be impacted by pandemic related stimulus and general changes in customer behavior/spending.

Non-interest expenses reflected moderate increases in compensation, technology and communication and FDIC insurance premiums. Legal and professional fees reflected $400,000 in expense related to the pending Kentucky Bancshares acquisition. Capital and deposit tax declined significantly, as the Company transitioned to report Kentucky state income tax as a component of tax expense in accordance with the State law change taking effect this quarter.

Hillebrand added, “In March, we were one of 30 financial institutions recognized in the inaugural Hovde High Performer List based on our prior year results. Criteria to be admitted included market capitalization below $1 billion, above median average pre-provision ROA, loan and deposit growth, and tangible book value growth. In their screening methodology, Hovde eliminated 261 financial institutions, or nearly 90% of the potential class of banks and thrifts that trade on major exchanges. This recognition is an honor and a testament to the dedication of our employees, who continue to work diligently to support the communities we serve.”

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2021 Compared with First Quarter 2020

Net interest income – the Company’s largest source of revenue – increased $5.4 million, or 17%, to $37.8 million, driven primarily by PPP loan fees and a significant decline in cost of funds.

Total interest income rose $2.6 million, or 7%, to $39.5 million, primarily due to a 10% increase in interest income on loans resulting from strong PPP income partly offset by continued yield contraction.

With regard to the first round of PPP lending, as of March 31, 2021, approximately 41% of total loan originations (in terms of dollars) had been forgiven by the SBA and another 21% have been submitted for forgiveness. With regard to fee income, approximately 73% of the $19.5 million in fee income received has been recognized life to date. Round one PPP borrowers are required to begin making payments in July, which will likely accelerate forgiveness submissions for this round of PPP.

Interest expense declined $2.7 million, or 62%, to $1.7 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $2.5 million, or 62%, as the cost of interest bearing deposits declined to 0.22% in the first quarter of 2021 from 0.69% in the first quarter a year ago. While average interest bearing deposit balances surged $499 million, or 22%, the Company significantly benefited from the strategic lowering of stated deposit rates in early 2020 in tandem with the Federal Reserve’s short-term interest rate moves and the corresponding lowering of CD offering rates.

NIM decreased 32 basis points to 3.39% for the first quarter of 2021 from 3.71% in the first quarter a year ago. NIM contraction was primarily driven by lower interest rates, coupled with higher levels of excess balance sheet liquidity. The Company has maintained significantly higher levels of balance sheet liquidity driven in part by the funding of PPP loans through deposit growth. During the quarter, the PPP loan portfolio and the related fee income had a 21 basis point positive impact to NIM, while excess liquidity had a 14 basis point negative impact.

Due to continued improvement in the unemployment forecast combined with minimal net charge-offs and solid traditional credit metrics including and excluding PPP loans, the Bank recorded a $1.2 million net benefit to provision for credit losses for loans in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, a $275,000 net benefit was recorded to provision for credit losses for off balance sheet exposures consistent with improvement in underlying CECL model factors.

Non-interest income increased $1.3 million, or 10%, to $13.8 million.

Wealth management and trust income totaled $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and slightly exceeded the first quarter a year ago. Despite a meaningful decline in non-recurring estate fees, significant growth in assets under management and record market performance served to elevate asset-based fees.

Retail deposit service charges decreased $339,000, or 26%, primarily related to a decline in non-sufficient funds fees collected. Stimulus checks, more lucrative unemployment compensation, diminished pandemic spending and PPP funding have all had a sustained impact upon our customers’ spending and savings behavior.

Debit/credit card income increased $293,000, or 15%. Growth trends in both portfolios remain positive with debit card business benefitting from a significant increase in signature, or in person, payment presentment.

Treasury management fees increased by $256,000, or 20%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. In addition, calling efforts to existing customers have led to significant increases in online services, reporting, ACH origination, remote deposit and fraud mitigation services.

Mortgage banking revenue increased $598,000, or 71%, to $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. While rising mortgage rates, tight housing supply and diminishing affordability driven by surging housing prices will likely weigh on the enthusiasm of home buyers in the months ahead, the pipeline of viable loans going into the second quarter of 2021 was strong, with incoming applications remaining steady.



Non-interest expenses increased $1.4 million, or 6%, to $25.0 million.

Compensation expense increased $594,000, or 5%, primarily due to annual merit-based salary increases, an increase in full time equivalent employees, and increased incentive compensation, partially offset by an expense reduction attributable to the origination of PPP loans.

Employee benefits increased $94,000, or 3%, primarily due to elevated 401(k) and payroll tax expenses, which was partially offset by lower health insurance expense.

Technology and communication expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $283,000, or 14%, consistent with expanded data storage and increased expenses related to the hosted core system.

Marketing and business development expense, which includes all costs associated with promoting the Bank, community investment, retaining customers and acquiring new business, has remained significantly below historic levels consistent with reduced travel and customer entertainment expense related to the pandemic.

Legal and professional fees reflected approximately $400,000 in expense related to the pending Kentucky Bancshares acquisition.



Financial Condition – March 31, 2021 Compared with March 31, 2020

Total loans increased $698 million, or 24%, to $3.6 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $85 million, or 3%, during the year, with $128 million of growth in the commercial real estate portfolio and $45 million of growth in residential real estate loans, partially offset by a $114 million decrease in the commercial and industrial portfolio tied to line of credit usage. Similar to what was experienced in the second quarter of 2020, a portion of the Company’s customer base that received second round PPP funding have utilized their excess liquidity to pay down operating lines.

In an effort to deploy excess balance sheet liquidity, the Company continued its strategy of expanding the investment portfolio, growing total investment securities by a net $226 million, or 51%, over the past twelve months.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained strong. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $6,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $54,000 in the first quarter of 2020. Non-performing loans were $14.3 million, or 0.47%(2), of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding compared to $6.0 million, or 0.21%, of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2020. Approximately $10 million of the non-accrual loan balance at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 relates to one commercial real estate relationship that was placed on non-accrual status during the second quarter of 2020.

Total deposits increased $1.0 billion, or 31%, from March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $511 million of the increase. The mix of deposits has also improved with higher-cost time deposits declining $55 million over the past twelve months. Both period end and average deposit balances ended at record levels at March 31, 2021. Federal programs such as the PPP and stimulus checks have boosted deposit balances.

At March 31, 2021, the Company remained “well capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 9.25% and the tangible common equity ratio was 8.97%(1) at March 31, 2021, compared to 10.83% and 10.48%(1), respectively, at March 31, 2020, with the decline attributable to the January 1, 2020 CECL adoption, loan growth and a $12 million accumulated other comprehensive equity decline associated with the late first quarter increase in bond yields.

In March 2021, the Board of Directors continued the dividend rate of $0.27 per common share initially set in November 2019. The Company will continue to evaluate dividend rate increases in relation to maintaining strong capital levels.

No shares were repurchased in the first quarter of 2021 and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan which expires in May 2021.

Results of Operations – First Quarter 2021 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2020

Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 4%, over the prior quarter to $37.8 million, led by loan growth, PPP fee recognition and the continued decline in cost of funds.

Due to continued improvement in the unemployment forecast combined with minimal net charge-offs and solid traditional credit metrics including and excluding PPP loans, the Company recorded a $1.2 million benefit to provision for credit losses for loans in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.4 million provision for credit loss expense for loans in the prior quarter. In addition, consistent with improvement in underlying CECL model factors, a net benefit was recorded to provision for credit losses for off balance sheet exposures of $275,000 and $900,000 in the first quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $146,000 to $13.8 million. Increases in wealth management and trust service fees, debit/credit card income and higher treasury management fees more than offset a modest first quarter reduction in mortgage banking income.

Non-interest expenses decreased $4.1 million, or 14%, to $25.0 million.

Compensation expense decreased $1.2 million, to $12.8 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher fourth quarter incentive compensation expense and deferred expenses associated with the latest round of PPP loans originated in the current quarter.

Employee benefits increased $1.1 million primarily due to higher health insurance expense, 401(k) expense and payroll tax expenses.

The fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the completion of a large tax credit project and elevated amortization of investment in tax credit partnership expense, with a corresponding offset to tax expense spread proportionately over the year.

Capital and deposit tax expense declined significantly, as the Company transitioned to report Kentucky state income tax as a component of tax expense.

Financial Condition March 31, 2021, Compared with December 31, 2020

Total assets increased $185 million on a linked quarter basis to $4.8 billion, reflecting significant increases in both loans and investment securities.

Total loans increased $104 million on a linked quarter basis to $3.6 billion at quarter end and the deployment of excess liquidity led to a $85 million increase in securities. Total line of credit usage decreased to 37% as of March 31, 2021, from 38% at December 31, 2020. Commercial and industrial line usage decreased to 26% as of March 31, 2021, compared to 28% at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits increased $211 million, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis due to higher deposit levels consistent with growth in balances with both existing and new customers. Federal programs such as the PPP, stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits have boosted deposit balances during the quarter. Additionally, economic uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has resulted in a portion of the customer base maintaining generally higher deposit balances.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.8 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended March 31, Income Statement Data 2021 2020 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 37,874 $ 32,494 Interest income: Loans $ 37,000 $ 33,749 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 66 531 Mortgage loans held for sale 64 61 Securities 2,388 2,541 Total interest income 39,518 36,882 Interest expense: Deposits 1,510 3,962 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 7 45 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 176 429 Total interest expense 1,693 4,436 Net interest income 37,825 32,446 Provision for credit losses (6) (1,475 ) 5,925 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,300 26,521 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 6,248 6,218 Deposit service charges 944 1,283 Debit and credit card income 2,273 1,980 Treasury management fees 1,540 1,284 Mortgage banking income 1,444 846 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 464 466 Bank owned life insurance 161 179 Other 770 280 Total non-interest income 13,844 12,536 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 12,827 12,233 Employee benefits 3,261 3,167 Net occupancy and equipment 2,045 1,831 Technology and communication 2,346 2,063 Debit and credit card processing 705 656 Marketing and business development 524 560 Postage, printing and supplies 409 441 Legal and professional 862 623 FDIC Insurance 405 129 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 31 36 Capital and deposit based taxes 458 1,030 Other 1,100 806 Total non-interest expenses 24,973 23,575 Income before income tax expense 28,171 15,482 Income tax expense 5,461 2,250 Net income $ 22,710 $ 13,232 Net income per share - Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.59 Net income per share - Diluted 0.99 0.58 Cash dividend declared per share 0.27 0.27 Weighted average shares - Basic 22,622 22,516 Weighted average shares - Diluted 22,865 22,736 March 31, Balance Sheet Data 2021 2020 Loans $ 3,635,156 $ 2,937,366 Allowance for credit losses on loans 50,714 42,143 Total assets 4,794,075 3,784,586 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,370,183 858,883 Interest bearing deposits 2,829,779 2,339,995 FHLB advances 24,180 69,191 Stockholders' equity 443,232 409,702 Total shares outstanding 22,781 22,665 Book value per share (1) $ 19.46 $ 18.08 Tangible common equity per share (1) 18.82 17.43 Market value per share 51.06 28.93 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Three Months Ended March 31, Average Balance Sheet Data 2021 2020 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 235,370 $ 168,563 Mortgage loans held for sale 14,618 4,953 Available for sale debt securities 661,175 449,610 FHLB stock 10,640 11,284 Loans 3,605,760 2,891,668 Total interest earning assets 4,527,563 3,526,078 Total assets 4,710,836 3,710,119 Interest bearing deposits 2,815,986 2,316,774 Total deposits 4,094,179 3,120,242 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings 56,536 43,739 FHLB advances 29,270 73,939 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,901,792 2,434,452 Total stockholders' equity 444,821 403,702 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.96 % 1.43 % Annualized return on average equity 20.71 % 13.18 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.39 % 3.71 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 26.77 % 27.84 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 48.29 % 52.35 % Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 9.25 % 10.83 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.97 % 10.48 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 9.44 % 10.88 % Total risk-based capital 13.39 % 12.75 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 12.32 % 11.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.32 % 11.81 % Leverage 9.46 % 10.78 % Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 876,523 $ 799,284 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 527,316 476,534 Commercial and industrial 769,773 883,868 Commercial and industrial - PPP 612,885 - Residential real estate - owner occupied 262,516 219,221 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 136,380 134,734 Construction and land development 281,815 246,040 Home equity lines of credit 91,233 107,121 Consumer 51,058 44,939 Leases 14,115 15,476 Credit cards - commercial 11,542 10,149 Total loans and leases $ 3,635,156 $ 2,937,366 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 12,913 $ 4,235 Troubled debt restructurings 15 52 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 1,377 1,762 Total non-performing loans 14,305 6,049 Other real estate owned 281 493 Total non-performing assets $ 14,586 $ 6,542 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.39 % 0.21 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.40 % 1.43 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.41 % 1.46 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 355 % 697 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (6 ) $ (54 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) 0.00 % 0.00 %



