Comvest Credit Partners Announces Closing of Fund V

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners, a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that its direct lending platform, Comvest Credit Partners, completed the final close of its latest flagship fund, Comvest Credit Partners V ("CCP V"). CCP V closed with over $1.3 billion of equity commitments and has also secured credit facilities to increase its available capital. To date, CCP V together with parallel funds and separately managed accounts, has provided credit to more than 35 new and existing portfolio companies.



Robert O'Sullivan, Managing Partner of Comvest Credit Partners, said, "We are pleased to mark the close of CCP V and are grateful for the strong support of both our existing and new limited partners, including public and private pension plans, financial and insurance companies, foundations, and family offices. The fundraise exceeded our target, which we believe is a reflection of our investors' confidence in our highly experienced, long-tenured team and the platform's track record of delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted returns."

Comvest Credit Partners provides primarily senior secured debt and unitranche credit facilities with transaction sizes typically ranging from $25 million to $250 million. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies, often in more complex and less competitive market segments. Comvest Credit Partners invests across a broad range of industries, focusing on healthcare, technology, transportation/logistics, financial services, industrials, and consumer/retail. Target borrowers consist of non-sponsored, independently sponsored, and private equity sponsored companies.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisors to Comvest Credit Partners in the formation of CCP V.

About Comvest Credit Partners

Comvest Credit Partners, the direct lending platform of Comvest Partners, provides flexible and innovative financing solutions to middle-market companies. We provide primarily senior secured debt and unitranche credit facilities to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $250 million.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest Partners has invested over $5.8 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has $4.7 billion of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance.

