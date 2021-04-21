Vision Marine Technologies Opens Reservations Worldwide for the Most Powerful Electric Outboard in the World

MONTREAL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision” or the “Company”) is announcing, following the excellent reception from manufacturers, the unveiling of its new electric outboard engine to the general public; the E-Motion 180. “We finally achieved the balance we sought between power, functionality and autonomy,” said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and co-founder of Vision. “Our engine has surpassed our expectations in every aspect, with 180 hp and 390 Nm of torque, we have the most powerful electric outboard engine available on the market,” he added.



Global Outreach to Recreational Boaters

Vision Marine’s go-to-market strategy is two-fold. Initially, it is to offer customers the ability to reserve the E-Motion 180, starting May 1, so they can secure a unit within the next six months. To achieve this, Vision Marine has partnered with Nerd Marketing, a well-known marketing agency with a proven track record for bringing innovation to the marketplace. Key components of the strategic initiative involve securing prime advertisement in significant trade publications and establishing a strong presence among recreational boaters through a variety of online channels, including Google, YouTube, Amazon, Instagram, Facebook, industry-related websites, and niche communities.

In addition to the marketing campaign, Vision’s team is further developing its distribution channel to support the demand for parts and services throughout North America, Australia and in select countries in Europe.

Electric is the New Mainstream.

“The electric revolution that has swept the automotive industry is knocking at our door and major players are now investing in electric solutions," said Patrick Bobby cofounder of Vision Marine Technologies. "This launch is great news for Vision Marine Technologies, not only because we are years ahead of the competition, but mainly because we have been working tirelessly toward the electrification of our waterways and we are finally reaching the tipping point.”

Mr. Mongeon continued, “This is the perfect time and ideal inflection point to launch our effort to make consumers aware of the benefits of E-Motion as compared with traditional propulsion systems. With this inaugural outreach campaign, we are formally ushering in a new era in the recreational boating experience.”

Key Features of E-Motion:

Zero emissions

Noiseless, odorless & smokeless

Access to mobile application

24/7 monitoring of essential functions

Sustainable solution

90% cost reduction in fuel and maintenance versus internal combustion engines

A unique boating experience.



About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Our flagship outboard powertrain (“E-Motion”) is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. Our E-Motion and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell our handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational power boats to customers. The design and technology applied to our boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional ICE motorboat.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are different to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Vision’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Vision’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vision’s periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. https://visionmarinetechnologies.com

Company Contact:

Bruce Nurse

(800) 871-4274

bn@v-mti.com