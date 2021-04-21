Global Beer Market Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of $623.2 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beer market reached a value of US$ 623.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global beer market to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Often, ingredients like herbs and fruits are also used to add a specific flavor and fragrance to the drink. The alcohol content in beer generally ranges from less than 3% to 40% by volume (ABV), depending on the style and recipe of the formulation. If consumed in moderation, beer is known to prevent diseases related to the heart and circulatory system, including atherosclerosis, angina, stroke and heart attack.



With a rise in the number of social drinkers, particularly in Asian and African countries, on account of improving economic scenario and growing middle-class population, the demand for beer has increased. Alcohol-free and low alcohol beer have also gained popularity, especially among young consumers trying to make positive lifestyle choices and manage their alcohol intake.

Beer manufacturing companies are also introducing several new products and brands to expand their consumer base. Moreover, the rising influence of social media, increasing internet penetration and growth of the e-commerce sector have enabled manufacturers to create improved retailing channels and market presence.

However, the on-premise sales of beer are anticipated to decline in the short term due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdowns, as individuals practice social distancing measures and avoid gatherings and outings. On the other hand, some regions are witnessing an uptick in demand for go-to beer packs, as well as home delivery services by breweries.

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited

Carlsberg Group

Diageo plc

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.

Heineken N.V.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Groupo Modelo

United Breweries Group

Oettinger Brauerei Gmbh

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Tetra Laval

Breakup by Product Type:

Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer

Others

Standard lager represents the most popular product type as it contains low-alcohol content and lesser calories. Owing to this, it has gained popularity amongst health-conscious consumers who prefer to consume lower amounts of alcohol.



Breakup by Packaging:

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Amongst these, glass accounts for the largest market share, as it is one of the conventional materials used for packaging beer.



Breakup by Production:

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

At present, macro-breweries dominate the market as they produce beer in large quantities, consequently offering it at an affordable price as compared to craft beer.



Breakup by Alcohol Content:

High

Low

Alcohol-Free

Consumers mostly prefer beer with a high alcohol content as they associate it with better taste and quality of raw materials.



Breakup by Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

At present, unflavored beer leads the market, accounting for the largest market share.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

The majority of the beer is distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets as they offer convenience and a wide variety of products to consumers.



Region-wise, Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market. This can be attributed to changing lifestyles, growing young population, and increasing acceptance of western cultural habits across the region.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.



