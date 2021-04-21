China Hydroxychloroquine Market Report 2021: In 2020, Sales were CNY 343 Million, a Slight Increase of 0.71% than 2019 - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Hydroxychloroquine Market, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sales of hydroxychloroquine in the Chinese market have been rising steadily, from CNY 258 million in 2016 to CNY 343 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 7.34% from 2016 to 2020. In 2020, China's sales of hydroxychloroquine were CNY 343 million, a slight increase of 0.71% than 2019.

Hydroxychloroquine is commonly used to prevent and treat malaria. The pharmacokinetics of hydroxychloroquine is similar to that of chloroquine. It can be rapidly absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract and excreted in the kidneys. Hydroxychloroquine is also used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, and delayed skin lesions purpura.



The market demand for hydroxychloroquine in China is relatively large. There are two companies approved for manufacturing hydroxychloroquine, namely Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Sanofi-aventis Ireland Ltd. Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has a larger sales market share with lower prices advantage. In 2020, the sales amount of Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical is as high as CNY 233 million, and the market share is 68.05%.



Hydroxychloroquine has been tried out in search for its effectiveness of prevention and treatment for coronavirus diseases in the first half of 2020. In March 2020, the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission in China recommended that hydroxychloroquine be used to treat mild to moderate new coronavirus diseases. The preliminary results of clinical studies in China and France showed that hydroxychloroquine is effective and safe.

On March 28, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate for the treatment of 2019 Coronavirus disease. However, on July 4, 2020, the World Health Organization announced that it would stop the hydroxychloroquine trial on the grounds because "the mortality rate of hospitalized patients with the coronary disease could not be relieved during the trial".

In August 2020, the "Covid-19 Diagnosis and Treatment Plan (Trial Eighth Edition)" issued by the National Health Commission of China stated that "hydroxychloroquine or combined use with azithromycin is not recommended."



The sales volume increased in the short term when used in the experimental prevention and treatment at the beginning of 2020. It is predicted that its sales will gradually return to the original level, that is, it is mainly used for the treatment of malaria and rheumatoid arthritis.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's hydroxychloroquine market

Market size of hydroxychloroquine in China

Major hydroxychloroquine manufacturers in China

Prices of hydroxychloroquine in China

Major factors affecting the development of China's hydroxychloroquine market

Prospect of China's hydroxychloroquine market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Hydroxychloroquine

1.1 Indications for Hydroxychloroquine

1.2 Development of Hydroxychloroquine in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Hydroxychloroquine in China

1.4 The impact of COVID-19 on China's Hydroxychloroquine market



2 Sales of Hydroxychloroquine in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Hydroxychloroquine

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Hydroxychloroquine

2.3 Sales of Hydroxychloroquine by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020



3 Analysis of Major Hydroxychloroquine Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Hydroxychloroquine Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical's Hydroxychloroquine (Fenle) in China

3.3 Sanofi-aventis Ireland Ltd

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Sanofi-aventis Ireland's Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) in China



4 Prices of Hydroxychloroquine in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical (Fenle)

4.2 Sanofi-aventis Ireland (Plaquenil)



5 Prospect of China's Hydroxychloroquine Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Analysis of factors Affecting Development of China's Hydroxychloroquine Market

5.2 Progress of Generic Hydroxychloroquine in China

5.3 Forecast on Trend of Hydroxychloroquine Market



Companies Mentioned

Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical

Sanofi-aventis Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvooxu