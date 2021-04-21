Royal Vopak: Resolutions passed by Vopak’s Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 21 April 2021 passed the following resolutions:



Approval implementation remuneration policy for the 2020 financial year.

Adoption of the financial statements for the 2020 financial year.

Approval of the proposed dividend. A dividend of EUR 1.20 per ordinary share with a nominal value of EUR 0.50 will be distributed wholly in cash on 29 April 2021. As from 23 April 2021, the shares of Vopak will be listed ex-dividend on Euronext Amsterdam.

Discharge from liability of the Executive Board members’ conduct of the company’s affairs for the 2020 financial year.

Discharge from liability of the Supervisory Board members’ supervision exercised for the 2020 financial year.

Appointment of Mr. R.M. Hookway (Richard) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

Authorization of the Executive Board for a period of 18 months, up till and including 20 October 2022, to acquire, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, for valuable consideration, fully paid-up ordinary shares in Royal Vopak, on the stock exchange or otherwise, up to the maximum number that may be held by the company in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association in force at the date of acquisition.

Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of Royal Vopak and their engagement to examine the company’s financial statements for the 2022 financial year.





About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy and feedstock systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit vopak.com.



For more information please contact:



Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication,

Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2777 | e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com



Vopak Analysts and Investors: Laurens de Graaf - Head of Investor Relations,

Telephone: +31 (0)10 400 2776 | e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com



This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor.

Attachment