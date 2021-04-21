Bamboo Selects Snapsheet’s Claims Management Software Platform to Power and Streamline Claims Processes

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapsheet , a leader in cloud-native claims management software, today announced a new partnership with Bamboo Insurance . Bamboo, a high-growth insurtech company, chose Snapsheet’s end-to-end claims management platform to elevate their best-in-class customer experience and modern approach to insurance.



Bamboo Insurance offers flexible and transparent insurance options including homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and earthquake insurance. Bamboo’s business approach is to leverage state-of-the-art data and technology in order to meet the evolving needs of their customers, and ultimately transform the insurance industry.

“2020 demonstrated the importance of a digital shift, and our team knew we needed to be more proactive and intentional with customers’ claims journeys in 2021 and beyond,” said John Chu, CEO and founder of Bamboo. “Snapsheet’s claims platform further enhances the transparency and ease of our customer’s experiences and gives them greater visibility when they come to us for support.”

The strategic partnership will enable Bamboo to improve operational efficiencies, support and provide faster cycle times for claims processes, and enable more personalized engagement opportunities with Bamboo’s customers.

“We’re excited to show how Snapsheet is revolutionizing home and property insurance claims in the same way we’ve been driving innovation for auto,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and founder of Snapsheet. “We’re thrilled to partner with Bamboo as they transform the home insurance experience for customers and drive even greater value for their business operations so they can focus on what matters the most: being there for their insureds in times of need.”

Snapsheet transforms claims experiences for partners around the globe, from the world’s largest insurance carriers such as Zurich to sharing economy disruptors like Outdoorsy and Getaround to insurtechs like Bamboo and Clearcover.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is a pioneer in virtual appraisals and a leader in cloud-native claims management software, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitization, and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched technology and processes that improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility, and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite.

Snapsheet leads the industry in claims innovation including the deployment of the fastest digital auto insurance claims process in the United States. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 100 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, MGAs and insurtech and sharing economy disruptors. For more information visit snapsheetclaims.com .

About Bamboo

Founded by insurance industry veterans, Bamboo Insurance is a high-growth insurtech company focused on the distribution of personal insurance product lines. For more information about Bamboo, or to explore the opportunity to write with Bamboo, please visit www.bambooinsurance.com .

