Infinidat Launches Channel Accreditation Program

WALTHAM, Mass., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced an accreditation program to help equip and advance its channel partners worldwide. This new program offers multiple educational tracks and is an expansion of the company’s training options online for channel partners, reflecting Infinidat’s long-term commitment to the channel. This accreditation will help improve the ability of partners to address the evolving and complex needs of enterprise customers with Infinidat’s data storage solutions.



Through the new Infinidat Accreditation Program, channel partners now have the opportunity to demonstrate to end-user customers in the enterprise market that they have been fully trained, tested and accredited to sell Infinidat’s data storage products. The program consists of four tracks that ultimately lead to full accreditation: Partner-ready Track, Sales Track, Technology Track and Solutions Track.

“Accreditation gives enterprise customers the confidence and documented assurance that the channel partner is qualified to sell an enterprise-class data storage system based on Infinidat’s innovative technologies,” said Mitch Diodato, Channel Sales Director, North America at Infinidat. “We will be able to empower more channel partners by helping them increase their proficiency, credibility and technical knowledge. Our customers expect a high standard of channel preparedness, and this new program is designed to exceed those expectations.”

Infinidat has partnered with integrators and value-added resellers (VARs) throughout its 10 years as a company, providing training and support. With the steady growth of Infinidat and its deeper penetration into the large enterprise market, the company’s channel program has needed to evolve, as it did last year with a new channel partner portal.

This year, Infinidat is responding to the requests of an increasing number of channel partners to enhance the training program by formalizing it with different levels of official accreditation. The demand for multi-petabyte storage is growing, which is creating new opportunities for more channel partners. Infinidat is advancing its world-class channel partner program to support this growth.

“The investment that Infinidat is making in its channel partner program makes us feel even more motivated to sell Infinidat solutions because we know the company will do everything possible to have us ready and equipped to win new business,” said Joe Ciocco, Regional CTO at CBTS. “Working with Infinidat is not just a transaction. It’s a relationship between us. As a partner, we appreciate the resources to help us do our job better. Having the opportunity to get new online training on Infinidat data storage products and to be accredited will certainly help us grow our business.”

“The value that we get from Infinidat’s channel program continues to increase. We are very interested in the company’s new accreditation program,” said Sergey Grintsevich, Head of Advanced Technologies and Solutions Department at Softline, one of Infinidat’s largest resellers in Russia. “Anything we can do to get a leading edge in the market helps our business. The support we get from the channel team at Infinidat to enhance our competitive stance is outstanding.”

As part of its actions to enhance the experience that channel partners have with Infinidat, the company’s online training capabilities have been revamped and modified to cover a broad range of product content, customer engagement scenarios and online training. Infinidat’s extensive channel partner team works within region to address regional-specific requirements. The new accreditation program will help boost this channel readiness to assist enterprise customers and cloud service providers.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 7.1EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

