Altavant Sciences Highlights Pipeline Progress in PAH and BOS at the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation Meeting

Cary, N.C. and Basel, Switzerland, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, announced today that the company would be presenting information on its two pipeline candidates, ALTA-2530 and rodatristat ethyl, at the upcoming virtual meeting of the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) being held April 24-28, 2021.

Results of in vivo studies measuring lung exposure of a novel nebulized formulation of ALTA-2530, a IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra) in development for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), will be presented in a poster (#936) at ISHLT titled: Inhalation of IL-1 Receptor Antagonist (ALTA-2530) Achieves Stable and Prolonged Pulmonary Exposure in Nonclinical Studies Supportive of Development for Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome . Sustained exposure to the distal regions of the lungs is an important consideration for the efficacious treatment of BOS. Further, treatment via a handheld nebulizer may provide a convenient portable intervention option for lung transplant patients experiencing BOS. Poster 936 will be available on demand from April 24 – July 28, 2021 on the ISHLT virtual platform in the session: “Lung Posters: Pharmacology and Therapeutics” and will be available on the Altavant website following the conference embargo.

BOS is a life-threatening form of CLAD, commonly observed following lung transplantation. The condition is caused by an unchecked upregulation of pro-inflammatory chemical signals, including interleukin-1 (IL-1), which leads to fibrosis of the small airways (bronchioles) and eventual partial or total obstruction of the airways. ALTA-2530, a recombinant human IL-1Ra, binds competitively to the IL-1 receptor to attenuate the inflammatory response. ALTA-2530 is currently in preclinical development at Altavant for the treatment of BOS and chemical lung injuries.

In addition, Altavant will be hosting a non-CME symposium on April 25, 2021 from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, entitled: Serotonin Pathobiology in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and Phase 2b Investigation of the Novel Therapy Rodatristat Ethyl (RE) in WHO Group 1 PAH . Altavant is currently screening patients for enrollment in a Phase 2b study (NCT identifier: NCT04712669) of rodatristat ethyl for the treatment of PAH, a rare lung disorder driven by excessive production of peripheral serotonin. Rodatristat works by inhibiting the production of peripheral serotonin with the goal of preventing and potentially reversing the arterial remodeling that restricts blood flow in patients with PAH. This mechanism of action will be reviewed during the ISHLT symposium, which may be accessed from the society’s virtual meeting platform. Investigators interested in learning more about this ongoing Phase 2b study, which includes clinical sites in US, Canada, and Europe, are encouraged to join this presentation.

About Altavant Sciences

Altavant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on elevating patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases. Altavant is currently advancing two pipeline candidates: rodatristat ethyl and ALTA-2530. Rodatristat, a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor, may play a role in halting or reversing the vascular remodeling associated with PAH, offering a novel treatment option for patients living with this disease. Rodatristat ethyl is in Phase 2 development for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). ALTA-2530 is a recombinant human interleukin-1 receptor antagonist under development for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), a life-threatening form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) that frequently presents following lung transplantation. ALTA-2530's unique mechanism of action may offer a novel treatment option for patients who suffer from BOS, a disease where there are currently no approved therapies.

Altavant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. For more information, please visit https://altavant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Spirovant, Urovant and Altavant. Sumitovant's pipeline is comprised of early- through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need.

Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. For further information about Sumitovant please visit https://www.sumitovant.com/.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development and commercialization of Altavant's products, the company's business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Altavant undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.