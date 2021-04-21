Vengo Media Network partners with Gallery Media Group to launch industry-leading digital-first content to audiences in the real world

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vengo Media Network, the leading place-based marketing tech platform, announced its content partnership with Gallery Media Group, bringing its leading online brands PureWow and ONE37pm into the real world and onto big screens.



After a year of quarantine and life at home, people are ready to get out and experience the real world. With the reemergence, consumers who engage with Vengo’s growing network of 1,500 digital kiosks and screens around college campuses, fitness centers, hotels, and more will not only find products they need in their daily journey, but also entertaining, relevant, and beautiful lifestyle content that resonates from Gallery Media Group’s key brands, PureWow and ONE37pm.

Experiencing digital-first brands in new ways on-the-go, enables PureWow and ONE37pm to engage consumers across multiple platforms and reach new audiences.

“As a digital innovator, Gallery Media Group has always been a market leader, quickly adapting and ensuring relevance,” said Kevin Stetter, Chief Operating Officer of Gallery Media Group. “Our partnership with Vengo extends our approach and puts our lifestyle videos in front of audiences in new and exciting ways, keeping them entertained with the latest features on lifestyle and youth culture while they are out and about.”

Brian Shimmerlik, CEO & Co-Founder of Vengo added, “For years, Vengo has connected brands with consumers in the real world, at relevant moments in their day. The partnership with Gallery Media Group establishes the Vengo Media Network as delivering best-in-class entertainment across the Digital Out-Of-Home ecosystem.”

With the addition of content, the Vengo Media Network is now available to select screen owners through its CMS and API integration.

Visit www.vengolabs.com or email hello@vengolabs.com for more information about adding Vengo kiosks to your locations or if you would like to advertise or distribute your products through Vengo’s network. For a preview of Vengo Media Network click here.

About Vengo Labs

Vengo Media Network is an innovative marketing tech solution, delivering entertaining content, DOOH media, and consumer products to consumers on the go, in the places they spend time via kiosks and screens. The Vengo platform offers a flexible on-demand advertising network that engages consumers digitally, collects actionable opt-in data, and can drive trial of physical products with instant gratification. Today, more than 1,500 Vengo kiosks and screens, in major US markets, meet consumers in the places they spend time, including fitness centers, universities, hotels and transit hubs to provide the right products and information at the right moment. For more information, visit www.vengolabs.com .

About Gallery Media Group

Gallery Media Group is a rapidly growing publishing company that includes women’s lifestyle brand, PureWow, a youth culture brand, ONE37pm, a podcast arm featuring Mom Brain, The CMO Podcast with Jim Stengel, Card Talk, The GaryVee Audio Experience, and a large scale social media portfolio across Instagram and TikTok. It is part of the VaynerX group of companies.

