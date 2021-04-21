WSP Acquires b+p, Increasing Its Strategic Advisory Services Expertise and Presence in Switzerland

English French

MONTREAL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired b+p baurealisation (“b+p”), a 100-employee engineering and consulting firm. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional offices across the country, b+p offers primarily project & construction management and cost management services to both public and private sector clients. The acquisition of b+p was financed using WSP’s available cash and credit facilities.



“This acquisition supports WSP’s 2019-2021 Global Strategic Plan’s objectives to expand our service offering into strategic advisory areas, in addition to increasing our footprint in geographies where we can continue to purposefully grow,” commented Alexandre L’Heureux, President & CEO of WSP. “We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to WSP.”

“Having partnered with b+p on numerous bids and successful projects over the years, we are confident that our complementary offering and competencies in the Property & Buildings and Industry sectors, will allow our now 150-employee workforce in Switzerland to better serve our clients, while favourably positioning us to access a wider client base across an expanded national footprint,” added Magnus Meyer, Managing Director, Nordics and Continental Europe.

Commenting on the transaction, b+p co-owners Peter Zwick and Marco Bertolini said, “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for b+p and our employees. We are proud to join a team whose values, commitment to technical expertise and strong client relationships are aligned to our own. Together we will be able to have a truly powerful offering, providing additional opportunities for both employees and clients, locally and internationally.”

ABOUT B+P

With four locations across Switzerland, our recognized expertise in project and construction management allows us to offer a range of engineering and consulting services for private and public builders as well as architects. For 25 years, we have advised our clients in the Property & Buildings and Industry sectors on how to achieve their goals sustainably. For more information, please visit https://www.bp-baurealisation.ch/.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental specialists and surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever clients need us. For more information about WSP, please visit www.wsp.com.

