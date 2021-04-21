ISC Announces Filing of 2021 Management Information Circular

REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC”) announced today that it has filed its notice of meeting and management information circular for ISC’s May 12, 2021 annual meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders. The materials for the meeting will also be mailed to shareholders. A copy of the materials along with ISC’s Annual Report for 2020 is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports.



The Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT (11:00 am MDT) at Innovation Place, 6 Research Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan. The notice of meeting and management information circular contain information for shareholders regarding the Meeting, including information on voting rights for the election of ISC’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and the appointment of ISC’s auditor for the ensuing year.

Scott Musgrave has decided not to seek re-election to the Board. Scott has been a member of ISC’s Board since 2010 and was one of the core members who guided ISC from a Crown corporation to a successful publicly traded company. We thank Scott for his contribution to the Board and the Audit Committee. Our Governance and Nominating Committee has identified two new nominees, Jim Roche and Roger Brandvold, who have agreed to stand for election to the Board. Both are experienced business leaders and are expected to contribute significantly to ISC in years to come. Full biographies on all nominees are in the Meeting materials.

Due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, ISC is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person. Instead, shareholders should vote their shares prior to the Meeting as per the voting instructions in the management information circular by no later than 1:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 10, 2021, and listen to the Meeting online by way of a live audio webcast and audio conference call that will be available on ISC’s website at https://company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events/. Shareholders will be able to ask questions of management through the conference call at the end of the Meeting. Details with respect to the webcast and conference call are included in the management information circular and on the Company’s website.

Anyone who regards their physical attendance at the Meeting as essential is asked to contact ISC at investor.relations@isc.ca so that appropriate measures can be put in place to facilitate physical distancing and other precautions to ensure the health and safety of all attendees. ISC will follow the guidance and orders of Provincial and Federal public health authorities in that regard, including those restricting the size of public gatherings.

