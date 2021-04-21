BriaCell CEO Gives Corporate Overview, Plans for Future in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Bill Williams, M.D., President and CEO of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“the Company”), to discuss the Company’s targeted immunotherapies for breast cancer and its unique position as a clinical-stage biotech company.



BriaCell develops novel targeted therapies for the management of cancer. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Dr. Williams discusses BriaCell’s drug pipeline, highlighting lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, for advanced breast cancer.

As the second-leading cause of cancer in women, breast cancer kills 43,000 women in the U.S. each year. With Bria-IMT™, BriaCell sees the potential to change these statistics; Bria-IMT™ has achieved positive proof-of-concept (POC) in one of our clinical programs, where it improved the survival rate of women with advanced-stage breast cancer.

While the positive data was an obvious win for BriaCell in 2020, the year also delivered challenges. Dr. Williams describes how he and the Company’s board of directors and advisors were able to lead BriaCell through the hardships of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We had a very difficult year in 2020, but because of our perseverance and our belief in our technology and the exciting clinical results we’ve obtained, as well as our diversified pipeline, we forged ahead,” he says. “Now we’re getting the trains running again. We’re very excited that we’re in a position to really make a major contribution in the area of breast cancer and all cancers in general.”

Despite the headwinds of last year, BriaCell uplisted its shares to the Nasdaq in February 2021 and concurrently raised $28.7 million in equity required to achieve its corporate objectives. The Company now aims to: advance Bria-IMT™ to a registration study; move the Company’s off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy cell lines into the clinic; and to develop other immunotherapy cell lines for other cancers.

“As a clinical-stage biotech company whose lead candidate has already achieved positive proof of concept,” says Dr. Williams, “BriaCell’s valuation should be reconsidered.”

“I look around at the biotech space and I see many companies that are not even in the clinic yet, but that have valuation much higher than ours,” Dr. Williams continued. “I think with our leadership team, with our technology, with our positive POC, and now that we’re listed on the Nasdaq, I’m very excited to get our story out there to the investing public so that people can take notice of where we are and realize that there is a lot of value to be gained in investing in BriaCell. Our proof of concept data is preliminary and we will need to complete the Phase I/IIa study and additional clinical studies before the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, assesses the efficacy, safety and tolerability of this product candidate and determines whether it will be approved for commercial sale.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-briacell-therapeutics-corp-btcx/

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340



Media Relations:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

investors@briacell.com

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com