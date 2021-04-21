Phunware Releases Data SDK for Third-Party Mobile Applications to Reward Consumers with PhunCoin

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced that it has released its Data Software Development Kit (“SDK”) for Apple iOS and Google Android on GitHub so third-party mobile applications can reward consumers with PhunCoin for their data.



This important milestone, in support of the broader launch of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform , helps brands empower consumers to take control of and be compensated for their data. By integrating this lightweight SDK, any mobile application publisher can monetize and reward their audiences by signing them up to be compensated any time their data is purchased by brands.

“It’s no secret that data has become the most valuable asset on the planet, yet consumers continue to be exploited for this vital resource without consideration and often without permission,” said Alan S. Knitowski , President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “As a pioneer in customer data monetization, we look forward to leveraging PhunCoin to usher in a new era of transparency and accountability that enables consumers to determine not only what data they share and who they share it with, but also what that data is worth.”

This release comes just one week after Phunware announced the launch of its Loyalty SDK on Apple iOS and Google Android to give mobile application publishers the ability to track and reward consumers for their engagement by issuing PhunToken . Both PhunCoin and PhunToken will be managed by PhunWallet , which will be made available for download in the coming weeks following application approvals by the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Click here to get started today and learn how PhunCoin can help empower and engage mobile audiences at scale.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & Phun ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month . For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com , https://www.phuncoin.com , https://www.phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

