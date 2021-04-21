Intema Announces Agreement to Acquire Esports Product & Lifestyle Company TheSMACK.gg

English French

MONTREAL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) has signed a Letter of Agreement on April 20, 2021 to acquire all the shares of TheSMACK.gg in exchange for $35,000 in cash. TheSMACK.gg is a globally recognized Esports product and lifestyle company serving a rapidly expanding community of gamers and commercial brands.

More specifically, TheSMACK.gg is a B2B and B2C provider of Esports-related products and services that enables retail brands and individuals to participate in endemic and non-endemic advertising opportunities. TheSMACK.gg’s retail service line includes product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design. With access to a wide range of assets, the company specializes in increasing brand engagement and equity within niche gaming demographics.



“At the beginning of 2021, we committed to building our portfolio of Esports and iGaming assets, and this new acquisition brings us one step closer to our goal of being one of the strongest equities in this industry,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Advertising will continue to be the largest revenue generator within Esports, and TheSMACK.gg gives us another avenue for growing our market share within this space. This acquisition also provides strategic advertising resources for our existing pool of assets, such as HypeX.gg ‒ The Social Gaming Platform, and Advertiise.”



“We are extremely excited about this transaction and its implications for user acquisition and brand growth for Intema, HypeX.gg and Advertiise. In the Esports industry, building engagement around niche communities is key to driving participation and a positive UX. This transaction anchors Intema’s position in Esports and iGaming. TheSMACK.gg’s complementary services will prove invaluable,” said Evan Ryer, CEO of HypeX.gg.



Furthermore, Intema is pleased to announce that it has launched a marketing campaign through Agora Internet Relations Corp. (“Agora”) to raise visibility and awareness of the Corporation on key on-line platforms, while facilitating increased understanding of Intema’s development and market opportunities in Esports and iGaming. The Agora marketing campaign is planned for 12 months at an annual cost of $100,000 plus HST, paid entirely in common shares (each a "Share") of Intema, with an initial $20,000 to be issued at the closing price of the Share after the initial 30 days and then in four equal tranches over the term. The issuance of all Shares related to the marketing campaign agreement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period from the date of issuance.



These transactions were negotiated at arm’s length and are subject to the signing of a definitive agreement (regarding TheSMACK.gg) and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Intema

Our goal as an emerging Esports and iGaming company is to bring the excitement of Esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, safe and secure online platforms. Esports are organized competitive video gaming events that are watched as spectator events. Esports is the fastest growing subsector of the digital entertainment space, and COVID-19 has only accelerated this trend. HypeX.gg is a first of its kind, 'Social Gaming Platform'. It brings together the many facets of the Esports world in one centralized platform. We empower gamers by providing them cash rewards, influence/clout and an engaging community to interact with. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca .



About HypeX.gg

On the retail side HypeX.gg is an Esports tournament and social platform. On the commercial side HypeX is a next-gen advertising platform specializing in endemic & non-endemic advertising opportunities. HypeX has refined Esports demand into three major categories of individuals: Athletes, Audience members and Content creators. By designing functionality & incentive to appeal to these three categories, HypeX creates seamless advertising opportunities for retail brands, organizations and companies. Within these engagements HypeX is able to elicit specific consumer behaviours on behalf of the brand, offering a significantly greater ROI on their advertising budget. In addition to having 50,000 users, HypeX has run tournaments & established partnerships with over 20 different brands & organizations internationally. hypex.gg



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; the expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements, are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

