Excellthera and Ossium Health Announce a Collaboration to Advance Their Technologies and Platforms to Improve Human Health

MONTREAL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExCellThera Inc., a clinical-stage cell and molecular medicine company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand stem and immune cells for therapeutic use, and Ossium Health, a therapeutics company harnessing the power of stem cell science to improve treatment for patients with blood and immune diseases, announced today a collaboration agreement to evaluate and advance opportunities to combine their capabilities to further the goal of improving human health.



The collaboration plans to evaluate and advance opportunities to employ adult stem cells from deceased donors from Ossium Health’s first-in-the-world bone marrow bank in conjunction with ExCellThera’s ECT-001 cell expansion and rejuvenation technology, comprised of the UM171 small molecule and an optimized culture system, to treat blood cancers, improve solid organ tolerization and repair damage from radiation.

“There is deep alignment between ExCellThera and Ossium’s biotechnology platforms. We see immense potential in this new collaboration to build capacity and leverage complimentary expertise toward realizing a shared goal of improving outcomes for patients through regenerative medicine,” said Dr. Guy Sauvageau, CEO and Founder of ExCellThera.

“Ossium’s world first bone marrow bank combined with ExCellThera’s cell expansion and rejuvenation technology could create an invaluable new source of expanded and rejuvenated stem cells and bring the life-saving benefits of cell therapies to patients across the globe,” said Ossium Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kevin Caldwell.

About ExCellThera Inc.

ExCellThera is a clinical-stage cell and molecular medicine company delivering molecules and bioengineering solutions to expand stem and immune cells for use in novel one-time curative therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and other diseases. ExCellThera’s most advanced technology, ECT-001 Cell Therapy, combines a proprietary small molecule, UM171, and an optimized culture system. In pursuit of better treatments for patients, the company is building out its portfolio of products, as well as supporting best-in-class clinical trials. excellthera.com