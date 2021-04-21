Global 5G IoT Market (2021 to 2026) - Development of Smart Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Platform, Connectivity, and Services (Professional and Managed)), Network Type, End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Automotive and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G IoT market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 40.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 73.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for new emerging use cases, such as smart grid, telemedicine, connected cars, and industrial automation.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services in the 5G IoT market outsource a complete network or a part of it on a proactive management basis to improve the network operations and reduce the organizational expenses. Businesses deploy 5G IoT solutions to manage four elements: products, processes, people, and infrastructure. In industries, advanced sensors, control systems, and software applications work together to obtain and share real-time information as finished goods make their way down the production line. Managed services connect people across all business functions and regions and provide them with relevant information related to intelligent designs, operations, and maintenance as well as offer high-quality services and safety.

Healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The demand for 5G IoT in the healthcare industry is largely driven by the increasing demand for IoT devices in healthcare; these devices are used to reduce costs and improve the quality of care. IoT uses applications and leverages the benefits of connected sensors to manage the diagnosis and enable patient treatment. The concept of 5G IoT in healthcare has transformed the way healthcare organizations interact with patients and day-to-day decision-making, thereby resulting in increased operational efficiency and optimized healthcare outcomes.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the 5G IoT market

APAC is expected to be the highest contributor to the 5G IoT market, followed by Europe. The reasons behind such a huge market growth can be several South Korean and Chinese telecom operators launching 5G networks and the increasing demand for high-speed networks in manufacturing industries. Moreover, the region has become the center of attraction for major investments and business expansion opportunities. Companies such as ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), and Huawei (China) are heavily investing in the upcoming 5G technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the 5G IoT Market

4.2 Market in North America, by Component and Service

4.3 Market in Europe, by Component and Service

4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component and Service

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Unleashing Massive 5G IoT Ecosystem and Critical Communication Services

5.2.1.2 Development of Wireless Technologies

5.2.1.3 Increase in Mobile Network Data Traffic

5.2.1.4 Heavy IoT Investments

5.2.1.5 Availability of Low-Cost Sensors

5.2.1.6 Need to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of Verticals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in IoT Protocols

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Reliability and Low-Latency 5G Networks to Accelerate a New Wave of IoT Applications

5.2.3.2 Development of Smart Infrastructure

5.2.3.3 Demand for Private 5G Networks Across Enterprises, Governments, and Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delay in Spectrum Harmonization Across Geographies

5.2.4.2 Risk of Uncertainty in Terms of Rois

5.2.4.3 Increase in Concerns Over Data Privacy and Security

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Ericsson

5.3.2 Sk Telecom

5.3.3 China Mobile

5.3.4 Telefonica

5.3.5 Ericsson

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Wi-Fi

5.4.2 Wimax

5.4.3 Network Slicing in Radio Access Network

5.4.4 Network Slicing in Core Network

5.4.5 Network Slicing in Transport Network

5.4.6 Small Cell Networks

5.4.7 Long-Term Evolution Network

5.4.8 Citizens Broadband Radio Service

5.4.9 Multefire

5.5 Regulatory Implications

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.2 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.5.3 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard

5.5.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.5.5 Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine

5.5.6 Health Level Seven

5.5.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.5.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.5.9 Soc2

5.5.10 Communications Decency Act

5.5.11 Digital Millennium Copyright Act

5.5.12 Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

5.5.13 Lanham Act

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.6.1 Hardware

5.6.2 Machines/Devices

5.6.3 Connectivity

5.6.4 Platform/Software

5.6.5 Services

5.6.6 End-users/Applications

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Model

6 5G IoT Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.1.2 Components: Market Drivers

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 5G New Radio Standalone Network to Support High-Performance Internet of Things Use Cases

6.3 Platform

6.3.1 Growth in Internet of Things Devices to Drive the Demand for the Platform Segment

6.4 Connectivity

6.4.1 5G Connectivity to Bring Strong Foundation for Internet of Things Use Cases

6.5 Services

6.5.1 Professional Services

6.5.1.1 Need for the Consistent Performance of Solutions Increases the Demand for Professional Services

6.5.2 Managed Services

6.5.2.1 Managed Services Help Businesses to Focus on Business Objectives

7 5G IoT Market, by Network Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Network Types: COVID-19 Impact

7.1.2 Network Types: Market Drivers

7.2 5G Standalone

7.2.1 High Performances and Low Complexities to Drive the 5G New Radio Standalone Architecture Segment

7.3 5G Non-Standalone

7.3.1 Low Deployment Cost and Faster Route to Market to Drive the 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture Segment

8 5G IoT Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 End-users: Market Drivers

8.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Manufacturing

8.2.1 Industrial Automation

8.2.2 Predictive Maintenance

8.2.3 Asset Monitoring

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring

8.3.2 Connected Medical Devices

8.3.3 Asset Tracking for Medical Devices

8.3.4 Connected Ambulance

8.4 Energy and Utilities

8.4.1 Smart Grid

8.4.2 Smart Meter

8.4.3 Pipeline Management

8.5 Automotive and Transportation

8.5.1 Fleet Management/ Telematics

8.5.2 Connected Car

8.5.3 Autonomous Vehicle

8.6 Supply Chain and Logistics

8.6.1 Asset Tracking

8.6.2 Inventory Management

8.6.3 Logistics and Warehouse Automation

8.7 Agriculture

8.7.1 Precision Farming

8.7.2 Livestock Monitoring

8.7.3 Asset Tracking

8.8 Government and Public Safety

8.8.1 Smart Parking

8.8.2 Smart Street Lighting

8.8.3 Water and Waste Management

8.8.4 Public Safety and Surveillance

8.8.5 Environment Monitoring

8.9 Other End-users

8.9.1 Retail

8.9.1.1 Digital Signage

8.9.1.2 Smart Vending and Kiosks

8.9.2 Smart Building

8.9.2.1 Security and Surveillance

8.9.2.2 Facility Management

8.9.2.3 Building Automation

8.9.3 Education

8.9.3.1 Connected Classroom

9 5G IoT Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Market Developments

10.2.1 New Product and Service Launches

10.2.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.2.3 Others

10.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

10.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

10.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020

10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.7.1 Star

10.7.2 Emerging Leaders

10.7.3 Pervasive

10.7.4 Participants

10.7.5 Product Portfolio Analysis of Top Players

10.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

10.8.1 Progressive Companies

10.8.2 Responsive Companies

10.8.3 Dynamic Companies

10.8.4 Starting Blocks

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 China Mobile

11.1.2 At&T

11.1.3 Verizon

11.1.4 T-Mobile

11.1.5 Vodafone

11.1.6 Orange S.A.

11.1.7 Telefonica

11.1.8 S K Telecom

11.1.9 Deutsche Telekom

11.1.10 Ericsson

11.1.11 Huawei

11.1.12 Nokia

11.1.13 Samsung

11.1.14 Cisco

11.1.15 NEC

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Sierra Wireless

11.2.2 Thales

11.2.3 Telit

11.2.4 Quectel

11.2.5 Simcom

11.2.6 Gosuncnwelink

11.2.7 Neoway

11.2.8 Fibocom

11.2.9 U-Blox

11.2.10 Sequans

12 Appendix

