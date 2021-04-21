Summit Therapeutics Inc.

(‘Summit’ or the ‘Company’)

Summit Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Rights Offering

Cambridge, MA, April 21, 2021 - Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) today announced that it has commenced its previously-announced rights offering of up to 14,312,977 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Shares,” and each, a “Share”) based on the Initial Price (as further defined below) with an aggregate offering value of up to $75,000,000. The subscription rights will expire and have no value if they are not exercised prior to 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on May 10, 2021, the updated expiration date (the “Expiration Date”).

Pursuant to the rights offering, Summit is distributing, at no charge to the holders of its common stock as of the close of trading on April 9, 2021 (the “Stockholders”), non-transferable subscription rights to purchase the Shares. The subscription price per Share shall be equal to the lesser of (i) $5.24 per share (the “Initial Price”) or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Company’s common stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the Expiration Date (the “Alternate Price”).

The subscription price per Share will determine the final number of Shares issuable, and subsequently the pro rata number of Shares to which Stockholders can subscribe.

Stockholders wishing to exercise their subscription rights must timely pay $5.24 per Share, the Initial Price, for the number of Shares they wish to acquire. If the Alternate Price is lower than the Initial Price on the Expiration Date, any excess subscription amounts paid by a subscribing holder will be applied towards the purchase of additional Shares in the rights offering. Stockholders who fully exercise their basic subscription rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional Shares that are not purchased by other Stockholders, on a pro rata basis and subject to availability.

A prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 21, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website. Questions about the offering and requests for copies of the prospectus relating to the rights offering may be directed to Broadridge Corporate Issuers Solutions, Inc., the Company’s information and subscription agent for the rights offering, at the email address and telephone number provided at the end of the release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The rights offering is made pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which became effective on October 15, 2020, and the prospectus supplement containing the detailed terms of the rights offering filed with the SEC. Any offer will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement.

