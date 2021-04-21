Marel: Q1 2021 results published on 28 April, virtual investor meeting on 29 April 2021

English Icelandic

Marel hf. will publish its Q1 2021 interim condensed consolidated financial statements after market closing on 28 April 2021.



Earnings conference call and webcast

On Thursday 29 April 2021, at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), Marel will host a virtual investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the first quarter.

The meeting is webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:

IS: +354 800 7520

NL: +31 20 721 9496

UK: +44 33 3300 9268

US: +1 833 526 8398

Financial calendar

Q2 2021 – 21 July 2021

Q3 2021 – 20 October 2021

Q4 2021 – 2 February 2022





Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 6,800 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1,238 million in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.