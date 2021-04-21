Incap Corporation: Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2021

English Finnish

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 21 April 2021 at 3.30 p.m. (EEST)

Inside information

Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be clearly higher than in 2020. The increase in revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by the strong development at the Indian factories and the ramp-up of the factory expansion, that has proceeded faster than expected. Furthermore, the visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development has improved.

The estimates are given provided that there are no major negative changes in the coronavirus pandemic situation, currency exchange rates or in component availability and they are based both on Incap’s customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development.

Previously the company estimated that its revenue and the adjusted operating profit (EBIT) will be higher than in 2020.

Incap’s Business review for January–March 2021 will be published on 27 April 2021.

