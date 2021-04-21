Evergent Launches CCB 3.0 Platform to Optimize Customer Relationships and Enable Agile Monetization for Content and Service Providers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the market-leading provider of revenue and customer-lifecycle management solutions, today announced the launch of CCB (Customer Care and Billing) 3.0, the company’s newest platform for simplified optimization of customer-lifecycle management. Developed using direct user feedback, CCB 3.0 streamlines management of product configurations, promotions and packages, increasing efficiency and speed for customers deploying offerings on a global scale. The platform also allows customers to more easily overcome growth obstacles and accelerate revenue.



Founded in 2007, Evergent creates revenue and customer-lifecycle tools for telecommunications, media and entertainment companies throughout the world. Serving more than 500 million accounts in 175 countries, Evergent enables its customers to make adjustments quickly in a rapidly evolving marketplace, seamlessly adapting to new technologies and delivery models.

For content and service providers alike, today’s saturated marketplace presents an uphill battle to optimize performance and drive efficient and sustainable monetization. For companies considering a shift from subscription video on demand (SVOD) to advertising-supported video on demand (AVOD), or a combination of the two, flexibility and agility are key to determining the most effective solution in a particular circumstance. CCB 3.0 supports this agile monetization approach through its offer management tools, which allow content providers to safely experiment with different monetization strategies and gain insight through testing.

“Agility is essential to the success of our business, especially when it comes to our approach to monetization. Any solution that allows us to speed time to market and deploy differentiated products faster delivers tangible value for us,” said Alexander Elorriaga, Chairman of Simple TV. “Evergent’s revenue and customer-lifecycle platform is essential to our growth strategy, as it allows us to make quick adjustments and constantly refine our monetization strategies.”

CCB 3.0 features several user-centric improvements to the flagship product offering including:



Enhanced monetization flexibility: Opportunity to select different revenue options from simplified menu offerings



Opportunity to select different revenue options from simplified menu offerings Effortless authentication: The platform’s intuitive landing page makes it easier than ever to access important information

The platform’s intuitive landing page makes it easier than ever to access important information Personalized account summaries: Users can quickly and easily identify relevant customer details, reducing the number of clicks necessary for common functions

Users can quickly and easily identify relevant customer details, reducing the number of clicks necessary for common functions Additional account search functionality: New form builder allows users to create a custom search form for each client

“Evergent’s mission is to make it easier for our customers to maintain and grow relationships, streamline monetization processes, and reduce time to market for products and services,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “CCB 3.0 represents a significant step forward in customer relationship management by taking the guesswork out of monetization and empowering each customer to create a solution tailored to their business needs. When we look at how the video marketplace continues to grow and evolve, agility and flexibility will be key to meeting and exceeding business goals.”

About Evergent



Evergent’s market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Management platform helps the world’s leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent’s customers include leading carriers such as AT&T and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

About Simple TV

Simple TV is the leading Venezuelan Pay TV service provider with over two million registered customers. The company provides exclusive content production and educational programming and is committed to deliver superior customer experience through innovation and technological development.

The company was acquired in August 2020 and launched a fully digital, asset light commercial operation in less than 120 days thanks to a combination of world class business practices, technology and talent.

