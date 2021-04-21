Greenlight Re Innovations Announces Investment in Sports Risk Management and Insurance Start-up Player’s Health

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Re Innovations (“GRI”), part of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”), a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, has announced an investment in Ao1 Holdings Inc. (“Player’s Health”), a managing general underwriter that provides insurance and risk management services to the amateur sports organization market.



Player’s Health utilizes proprietary risk management software and develops partnerships with sports management platforms. The platform tracks protocol evidence and provides injury management insights at a level not previously available in amateur sports.

Greenlight Re CEO Simon Burton said, “The sophisticated risk management approach Player’s Health has developed is market leading in the amateur sports sector and we are looking forward to supporting the Player’s Health team as they grow their business.”

“We’re grateful to have Greenlight Re as an investor in our latest funding round,” said Player’s Health Founder and CEO Tyrre Burks. “This partnership is a huge step for the evolution of our business and it allows us to continue to fulfill our mission of creating a safer environment for athletes and giving sports organizations what they need to ensure proper protection.”

Player’s Health represents the fourteenth strategic investment made by GRI.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Established in 2004, Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.ky) is a NASDAQ listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance, and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers who value Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service.

About Greenlight Re Innovations

GRI was launched in March 2018. The unit supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network. The unit consists of experienced actuaries, underwriters, and executives with a deep understanding of (re)insurance and the ability to help startups navigate the complex insurance ecosystem.

About Player’s Health

Player’s Health believes people thrive when they feel valued. With fearless ingenuity, sports expertise, and digital smarts, the team innovates turnkey risk management and insurance solutions for organized athletics, so players can triumph on and off the field. Meet the industry’s new defensive line against risk — ensuring sports organizations are safe and easier to run. Find out more at https://playershealth.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The Company intends these looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations