Assure Holdings Appoints John Flood to Board of Directors

DENVER, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has appointed John Flood to its board of directors.



Flood brings thirty-five years of capital markets experience, as well as extensive operations, business building and governance expertise to Assure’s board. Until retiring in 2019, he served as chairman and managing partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an equity research, trading and investment banking firm that Flood co-founded in 1997. At Craig-Hallum, Flood led the investment banking and institutional equity sales teams. He was also a member of the firm’s board of governors, and executive, research, banking and M&A committees.

“With his broad experience across capital markets and corporate governance, John is uniquely qualified to provide guidance to Company management in the execution of its growth strategy,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “His strengths will complement the skills of our other directors, and John’s perspective will prove invaluable as we continue to build our business and create shareholder value. We are pleased to strengthen our board as Assure prepares for the next level of growth and profitability.”

Commenting on his appointment, Flood said, “I am excited to join Assure’s board of directors and help the Company navigate the rapidly evolving IONM industry from a strong competitive position. I look forward to working with management and the board to continue creating long-term value for all stakeholders – investors, patients, surgeons, hospitals, team members and the communities we serve.”

Flood earned a Bachelor of Science in management and economics from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

In connection with Flood’s appointment, he was issued 150,000 options to purchase common shares of Assure (the “Options”). The Options have an exercise price of US$1.12. Flood’s appointment and the issuance of the Options remain subject to review and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

