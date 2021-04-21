Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Investing in Next-Gen Uranium Mining Projects

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Nuclear energy has been safely and quietly powering America with clean, carbon-free electricity for more than 60 years. The most reliable energy source in the country, nuclear power provides electricity to about one in five American homes and delivers more than half of the nation’s carbon-free electricity. Clean, safe and carbon free, nuclear power has all the attributes needed to help bend the curve on carbon — except that the United States is at the mercy of foreign sources for uranium. . . .

A leading pure-play, production-ready American uranium company , Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) has been investing in the next generation of low-cost and environmentally friendly in-situ recovery (ISR) mining uranium projects. UEC properties are primarily located within the United States, and the company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the country.

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. As a leading pure-play American uranium company, UEC is advancing the next generation of low-cost and environmentally friendly in-situ recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects. In South Texas, the company’s hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by UEC’s fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility, which is central to its Palangana, Burke Hollow, Goliad and other ISR pipeline projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the company’s diversified holdings provide exposure to a unique portfolio of uranium related assets, including: 1) major equity stake in the only royalty company in the sector, Uranium Royalty Corp; 2) physical uranium warehoused in the U.S.; and 3) a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Paraguay. In Paraguay, the company owns one of the largest and highest-grade ferro-titanium deposits in the world. The company’s operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit www.UraniumEnergy.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

