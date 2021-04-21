$6.9 Billion Worldwide Center-less Grinding Machines Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Center-less Grinding Machines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Center-less Grinding Machines estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Center-less Grinding Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Acme Manufacturing

Fives Group

Glebar

Hanwha Machinery

Jainnher Machine

Junker

Kmt?Precision?Grinding

Micron Machinery

Paragon Machinery

Royal Master;

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lb5fn