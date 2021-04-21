1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the “Company” or “1844”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held April 20, 2021 (the “Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders re-elected incumbent directors Sylvain Laberge, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, approving the continuation of the of the Company’s stock option plan and approving the issuance of common shares as the settlement of certain corporate debts were all approved.



The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 95% of the votes cast, representing 24.12% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

Sylvain Laberge comments, “1844 Resources and its representatives would like to thank all of our voting shareholders for their participation and appreciate all of our shareholders support. 1844 made great strides in 2020 after successfully raising 1.5 million dollars over the last year, and completing our initial drilling program at our Lac Arsenault Project. Our entire management and director group remains focused on advancing our existing copper and gold projects in the Gaspe.”

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions “Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

