At virtual.drupa, EFI’s Advanced Platforms Drive Real Growth Opportunities in Digital Print

FREMONT, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is highlighting the ways print professionals can grow their businesses with more productivity, greater efficiency and new applications as it highlights advanced digital solutions at the virtual.drupa online tradeshow. The April 20-23 event will feature an insightful EFI™ session on adjacent industrial growth opportunities for print professionals leveraging advanced, integrated technologies, presented by Chief Technology Officer Doug Edwards. The virtual.drupa event also features the unveiling of a new, entry-level wide-format production solution, the EFI Pro 30h UV LED hybrid flatbed/roll-to-roll printer.



Edwards’ virtual.drupa session, which takes place April 23 at 10:40 am ET/16:40 CET, details how EFI’s advanced technology platforms are helping the industry pivot, highlighting promising, fast-growing industrial applications that leverage the company’s legacy and experience developing many of the world’s most advanced display graphics, industrial inkjet and production workflow solutions.

“Our EFI team has continued to innovate and deliver for our customers even in challenging times,” said Edwards. “It’s more important than ever for us to lead the industry not only in terms of consistent delivery of innovative products, but also in providing the know-how that our customers can lean on to drive digital transformation and new business strategies.”

Edwards’ session will focus on how each of EFI’s solutions leverages common technology platforms to drive efficiency and speed. He will speak to mega trends driving the analog-to-digital conversion in print and the various stages of digital transformation across different vertical markets. Edwards will also preview EFI product launches planned for 2021.

“EFI is uniquely positioned in the industry because of our system integration of core components of software, hardware and ink,” said Edwards. “Our expertise in integrating systems across multiple applications allows us to guide customers in building ecosystem roadmaps and endeavoring in minimally disruptive digital transformations.”

A new entry-level solution in EFI’s industry-leading UV LED portfolio

The new EFI Pro 30h launching at the event is a hybrid flatbed/roll-fed entry-level production printer that gives users broader application capability, versatility and profit potential in wide format work. At 126 inches (3.2 meters) wide, the Pro 30h is ideal for commercial print shops, sign shops and in-plant print departments looking to start, upgrade or add board and roll-to-roll print jobs to their wide-format capabilities. The printer – which is being unveiled during an April 21 virtual.drupa session at noon ET/18:00 CET – comes standard with two channels of white and optional clear ink for unique, high-value prints with high gloss images, special effects and multilayer printing.

One of the Pro 30h printer’s notable differentiators is its continuous board printing capability, a standard feature that allows users to maximize the printer’s full production speeds with large boards or multiple small boards simultaneously. The Pro 30h features dual roll printing for even more throughput, plus it is designed to make alternating between rigid and flexible substrates fast and easy. With speeds up to 2,477 square feet (230 square meters) customers will be able to take on more jobs and meet customer demand for faster turnarounds. The printer also features an EFI Fiery® proServer Core digital front end (DFE) with FAST RIP acceleration technology for quick file processing, along with powerful spot-color control, cut marks creation, color profiling and color verification features.

Sharing first-rate expertise with a worldwide audience

EFI team members are hosting numerous web sessions during virtual.drupa covering the company’s latest productivity software, Fiery DFE and inkjet innovations. More than 250 EFI representatives are in attendance at the online tradeshow, and EFI product experts are available to meet with virtual.drupa attendees through the event’s matchmaking service.

The list of EFI web sessions includes:

April 21

April 22

April 23

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. (www.efi.com)

Follow EFI online:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efiprint

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech

NOTE TO EDITORS: The EFI logo and Fiery are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI and Fiery Driven are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.