NSR’s Newest Report: Moon Missions to Generate $42.3B over the Next Decade 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Moon Markets Analysis report, launched today, forecasts 140 Moon Missions launching over the next decade to generate $42.3B. As budget announcements with approved appropriations roll out and the ARTEMIS program commits to the first woman, and next man, on the moon by 2024, the major growth areas include orbital and surface infrastructure building.



With renewed interest in the lunar market, the approach for getting to the Moon has changed from the “quick as one can” rapid approach to a sustainable presence, via infrastructure, and long-term missions for human presence on surface.

Crewed and infrastructure missions overshadow all other verticals. NSR sees 68% of the total market revenues to be generated by 2030 and dominated by Lunar surface missions. NSR’s MMA report also forecasts the future revenue opportunity for lunar transportation, communications, remote sensing to equal $3.5B between 2020-2030.

“The race back to the Moon has begun, this time with a stronger focus on creating a sustainable and economic ecosystem,” states Dallas Kasaboski, Principal Analyst and report co-author. “Following the commercialization of low-Earth orbit, governments are turning to the commercial market, providing opportunity for the development of commercial capability with true long-term potential.”

“Currently, all eyes are on the ‘Boots on the moon’ associated missions – but some key emerging markets such as transportation, robotics, remote sensing, and communication will enable the Moon Market to grow further beyond,” states Hussain Bokhari, Analyst, and report co-author. “For the market to grow steadily, a commitment to building key infrastructure for further deep space exploration needs to happen in a sustainable manner.”

With focus placed firmly on landing crewed missions on the moon, significant greenfield opportunities exist for market entry and use-case expansion. The need for innovation and technological development across the logistical supply-chain must be addressed to meet mission-critical goals.

About the Report

NSR’s Moon Markets Analysis report provides the industry’s only comprehensive analysis of this rapidly developing sector. NSR’s MMA evaluates key industry developments across the Moon market value-chain to highlight opportunities for engagement while assessing the current challenges impacting on sector growth. Built on NSR’s extensive analysis of both historical missions and associated industry, this report offers business- critical insight into the key missions, players, and verticals set to shape activity on and around the Moon through the next ten years.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report:

Airbus, Alpha Space Test and Research Alliance, Aquarian Space, Astrobotic, Blue Origin, Blue Canyon Technologies, Canadensys Aerospace Corp., Ceres Robotics, CisLunar Industries, CONAE, Canadian Space Agency (CSA), CNSA, DARPA, Deep Space Systems, Dynetics Inc., ESA, FireFly, Fleet Space Technologies, Goonhilly Earth Station, IBM, Icon Build, ispace Inc., ISpace China, ISRO, Intuitive Machines, KSAT, Lockheed Martin Corporation, LaserLight Communications, Masten Space Systems, MDA, Mission Control Space Services, Mitsubishi Electric, Moonscape, Moon Express, Momentus, NASA, NASDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nokia, Nanoracks LLC, Paragon Space Development Corporation, pH Matter, Rocket Lab, Roscosmos, Sierra Nevada Corporation, SpaceX, Spacebit, SANSA Swedish Space Corporation (SSC), Surrey Satellite Ltd. (SSL), Thales Alenia Space, Teledyne Energy Systems, The Boeing Company, Turkish Space Agency (TUA), Tyvak Nano-Satellite System, UAE Space Agency, US Space Force, and UK Space Agency.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage, and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.