BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q1 2021

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) quarterly, “The State of Broadband in America” study for the first quarter of this year, found access to low-priced wired broadband plans continues to expand at a significant rate. Specifically, 77 percent of Americans now have access to a low-priced wired broadband plan, compared to just 50 percent one year ago.

“The expansion of cost-effective broadband internet to more than three-quarters of the U.S. population is a milestone, yet one we must continue to push further,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “Momentum toward closing the digital divide is at an all-time high, and it is clearer than ever that both access and affordability must be addressed.”

BroadbandNow’s quarterly study also looks at access and affordability at higher “ultra-fast” broadband speeds, which are becoming more important as Americans video conference, stream and work remotely at higher rates then ever. Interactive charts and data for all 50 states are included in the report.

The State of Broadband in America, Q1 2021

