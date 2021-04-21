Intelligent Product Solutions Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier as a Supplier for Software Development Services

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions, subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) and award-winning product design and services firm, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the IT Consulting category, which includes software development services with Premier. As a supplier, IPS will offer its software development services to Premier’s members, allowing them to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for software and IT services.



Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

“We look forward to bringing our expertise in software development to the Premier membership,” said Danny Aponte, Director of Software, Intelligent Product Solutions. “We bring deep expertise in custom software development to these organizations, from integrations to cybersecurity and enterprise applications.”

Premier members will have access to a broad array of product and purchased services contracts, field services support, and superior, data-driven spend management technologies.

CEO and Chairman of Forward Industries Terry Wise commented, “We are pleased at IPS’ appointment as a supplier to Premier. In these uncertain times, this is yet another successful example of our strategy to diversify our customer base.”

About IPS

IPS, a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company that is headquartered in New York. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers, and IoT-connected solutions, including AdhereTech, Google, Physio Control, Zebra Technologies, and charity: water. To learn more about IPS, visit http://www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com or @IPSdesigners.

About Forward Industries

Incorporated in 1962, and headquartered on Long Island in New York, Forward Industries is a global design, manufacturing, sourcing and distribution group. The company has a 30-year plus track record of Far Eastern sourcing capability. Forward’s products can be viewed online at www.forwardindustries.com.