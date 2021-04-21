SE2 Recognized as a “Leader” and “Star Performer” in Everest Group’s Life and Pensions Insurance BPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

TOPEKA, Kan., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE2, a leading life and annuities insurance technology and services firm, has been named a “Leader” and “Star Performer” in the Everest Group Life and Pensions Insurance BPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. SE2 received high scores across vision and strategy, innovation and investments, and market adoption.



“SE2 is a distinguished service provider driving digital transformation that accelerates new product launches and customer acquisition,” said Skand Bhargava, Vice President, Everest Group. “SE2’s sharp focus on the US L&A insurance market, along with an end-to-end digital platform, a strong ecosystem of partnerships, and a well-balanced delivery capability has translated into market success over the past year.”

“We are proud to be ranked as a leader and star performer by the Everest Group,” said Mark Schultis, CEO, SE2. “We are focused on delivering technology capabilities and digital end-to-end services that enable life insurance and retirement solution providers to transform their way of doing business, get to market quicker, and deliver a frictionless experience for producers and consumers.”

An excerpt of the “PEAK Matrix® for Life and Pensions Insurance BPO Service Providers 2020” can be accessed here.

About SE2

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a leader in the US life and annuities insurance technology and services industry. SE2 has a proven track record in delivering technology driven transformations for the life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 uniquely combines the maturity and peerless industry knowledge of its 125+ years of life insurance industry heritage with its end-to-end digital platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through existing as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

