Forsys Metals Closes C$13 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has today (the “Closing Date”) closed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing of 26,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate proceeds to the Company of C$13,000,000 (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the advancement of the Company’s Norasa Project in Namibia and for general corporate purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$0.75 per Common Share at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the Closing Date.

The Offering was underwritten on a bought-deal basis by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the “Co-Lead Underwriters”).

In connection with the Offering, the Co-Lead Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (for a total cash commission of C$910,000) and that number of broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering (for a total of 1,820,000 Broker Warrants). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.57 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months following the Closing Date.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium developer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43‐101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company’s website and under the Company’s filings on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Mark Frewin, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: je@forsysmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

