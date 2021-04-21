FREE COVID-19 VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE THROUGH GEORGIA'S FAMILY PLANNING & PRIMARY HEALTHCARE NETWORK

Atlanta, Georgia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia's comprehensive network of family planning and primary health care providers are making sure under-served populations get FREE COVID-19 vaccinations. The Georgia Family Planning System (GFPS) (www.georgiafamilyplanning.org) operates under the administrative leadership of The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (www.fhcga.org). GFPS became the Office of Population Affairs’ (www.opa.hhs.gov) Title X grantee for Georgia in 2014. Since 2014, the network increased the number of women, men and teens who accessed family planning in Georgia by 39%.

Aligned with its vision of providing affordable family planning services that are integrated with primary care services, it is no accident that GFPS member organizations worked quickly to provide FREE COVID-19 vaccinations. "Our partners' experience with engaging medically under-served populations to address barriers to healthcare, e.g., lack of information, lack of availability, is a strength we are relying on as we provide COVID-19 vaccines to the communities we serve.", states Dr. Michael W. Brooks, The Family Health Centers of Georgia's President & CEO.

In 2020, a total of 160,837 patients accessed family planning services through the network. The Georgia Family Planning System network operates 175 service sites across the state. Most of our partners are federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), or other non-profit organizations, whose commitment is to make sure patients not only receive family planning services but also have access to primary healthcare: adult medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, women's health, dental, vision, behavioral health, care coordination, on-site labs & pharmacies, telehealth services, and FREE COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. All the GFPS partners service sites are open for in-person office visits.

Currently, FREE COVID-19 vaccinations are available for communities served by the following GFPS partners:

Athens Neighborhood Health Center (anhc.clinic)

Clay County Community Health (229-7768-7333)

Coastal Community Health Services, Inc. (www.coastalchs.org)

Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. (www.cvcphc.net)

Diversity Health Center (www.diversityhc.org)

East Georgia Healthcare Center (www.eghc.org)

Georgia Mountains Health Services, Inc. (www.gamtnhealth.org)

Good Samaritan Health and Wellness Center, Inc. (www.goodsamhwc.org)

MedLink Georgia, Inc. (www.mlgfhc.org)

South Central Primary Care Center, Inc. (www.scpccga.org)

The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (www.fhcga.org)

Valley Healthcare System (www.valleyhealthcolumbus.com)