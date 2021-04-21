Europe Application Modernization Services Market to Reach $6.60 Billion by 2027 at 15.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Europe Application Modernization Services Market by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment, Cloud Application Migration, Application Re-platforming, Application Integration, And UI Modernization, and Post Modernization Services), Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & telecommunications, Retail, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others): Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the Europe application modernization services industry generated $2.14 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $6.60 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7558

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for cloud computing, adoption of big data analytics software for leveraging benefits of big data, and need to replace legacy applications drive the growth of the Europe application modernization services market. However, lack of skilled IT workforce and constantly changing trends hinder the market growth. On the other hand, need for modernized infrastructure and digital transformation present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Europe Application Modernization Services Market:

Owing to sudden lockdown imposed by governments, the implementation of application modernization services have been halted or slowed down in the European countries.

With organizations adopting “work from home” culture, innovative cloud-based solutions have been adopted for ensuring data availability and agility along with updating business processes. So, the demand for application modernization services would increase post-lockdown.

As businesses have realized the importance of agile methodology and cloud computing to continue business operations during pandemics, the demand would surge post-Covid-19 for business continuity and smooth remote working.





Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Europe Application Modernization Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7558?reqfor=covid

The application re-platforming segment to maintain its leadership status by 2027

Based on services, the application re-platforming segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe application modernization services market in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to rapid application delivery and fast time-to-market along with faster networking speeds, scalability, and flexibility. However, the application portfolio assessment segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in need to help IT executives in setting effective and business-grounded rationalization programs, improvement in efficiency, and cost reduction.

The public cloud segment to maintain the dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the public cloud segment contributed to the highest market share of the Europe application modernization services market, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain the dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its lesser expensive nature for vendors to offer services such as data storage and software. However, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. This is due to its scalability, agility, and control over the critical data.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7558

Austria to grow at the fastest rate

Based on country, Austria is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to implementation of advanced technologies to raise productivity and remodel existing applications. However, the U.K. contributed for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share of the Europe application modernization services market, and will maintain its lead during the forecast period.

Market players grabbing the largest pie

Accenture

Aspire Systems

Atos

Bell Integrator

Blu Age

Capgemini

DXC Technology Company

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

Official Press Release: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/europe-application-modernization-services-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: