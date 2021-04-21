InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and InvestorWire (IW) to Serve as Corporate Communications Firm and Official NewsWire for Sidoti & Company’s Virtual Microcap Conference

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBra n dNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands such as Investor W ire , today announces it will be collaborating with Sidot i & Compa n y (“Sidoti”) to provide coverage for the upcoming Virtual M icrocap Conference , which is set to be held in an entirely digital format on May 19-20, 2021.



Sidoti, a registered broker-dealer with a history spanning more than two decades, has leveraged its extensive experience in small and microcap equity research, as well as the relationships its sales force holds with approximately 500 small and microcap-focused institutional investors, to gain significant recognition for its investor conferences. These events, which aim to promote productive interaction between issuers and investors, have traditionally attracted upwards of 150 listed companies and more than 800 registered investors. Recently, Sidoti began to host smaller, more frequent conferences (most held over multiple days) and separated its small and microcap events so it could better address the specific needs of the microcap community, an often underserved sector. Sidoti’s last two microcap conferences collectively featured nearly 100 companies, 800 one-on-one meetings and 1,300 registered investors.

InvestorBrandNetwork has been engaged as the conference’s corporate communications firm to leverage its extensive array of communications solutions to enhance Sidoti’s visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by IBN will include articles publicizing the event, to be syndicated through IBN’s 5,000+ partners; an interactive portal offering one-click access to market research tools; discounts on press releases for all participating companies; as well as an invitation to the organizers to participate in one of IBN’s investor-oriented podcasts. Additionally, IBN’s InvestorWire (“IW”) has been engaged to serve as the event’s official newswire.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with IBN for our upcoming Virtual Microcap Conference,” said Barbara Cohen, Head of Marketing for Sidoti & Company, LLC. “We are working with IBN’s widespread syndication network, featuring dozens of trusted brands, in an effort to deliver an enhanced level of exposure for presenting companies and to attract a more diverse/extensive group of investor attendees. We believe IBN’s multifaceted approach, which incorporates access to large investor audiences across a range of social media platforms, will complement our existing strategy to increase attendance and participation and will otherwise promote a high-quality experience for all conference participants.”

In addition to InvestorWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, the network now has more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The upcoming Virtual Microcap Conference is set to comprise a carefully curated group of more than 60 companies, drawn from a range of sectors including technology, industrials, healthcare, consumer discretionary and telecommunication services. The investment forum is set to take place over two days to provide presenting companies and investors with the opportunity to partake in focused and productive interactions. In addition to many of the 500 institutional investors Sidoti counts as clients, the firm has been able to attract a growing number of family offices, high-net-worth individuals, registered investment advisors and retail investors to its events.

“We look forward to collaborating with Sidoti & Company’s highly professional team as we work collectively to heighten the visibility of some of North America’s most exciting companies,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s director of communications. “This highly experienced organization is known throughout the space for its innovative events, and we are very excited to be working alongside the organizers to attract further attention to the growing number of emerging companies.”

Sidoti & Company, LLC is a leading Wall Street provider of small and microcap securities research, covering approximately 220 equities. The firm affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM with a specific interest in the small and microcap sector.

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

