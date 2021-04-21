E-Bike Market to Portray $118.65 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global E-bike market was pegged at $40.31 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $118.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Download Report (283 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4756

Increase in fuel costs, growth in interest in cycling as fitness & recreational activity, consumer inclination toward uses of e-bikes as eco-friendly & efficient solutions for commute, and implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes drive the growth of the global E-bike market. On the other hand, ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China and high cost of e-bikes impede the market growth. However, improvement in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic led to huge adoption of work from home culture by most organizations across the world. This, in turn, eliminated the need for commutes to work locations, thereby impacting the global E-bikes market negatively.

On the other hand, people are nowadays avoiding public transportations and preferring e-bikes since they are safe, reasonable, and expedient alternatives to public transportation. Simultaneously, several government restriction on using public transport has worked as a stimulant to the sale of e-bikes.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4756

The global E-bike market is analyzed across product, drive mechanism, battery type, and region. Based on product, the scooter & motorcycle segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Simultaneously, the throttle on-demand segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2030.

By drive mechanism, the hub motor segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by 2030. At the same time, the mid-drive segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4756

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019, garnering around two-thirds of the global market. LAMEA, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. The other two regions covered under the report include Europe and North America.

The leading market players analyzed in the global E-bike market report include Derby Cycle, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Accell Group, Prodecotech, LLC, Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4756





Similar Research Reports We Have on Electric Vehicles/Bikes:

Solar E-Bike Market by Product Type (Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, and Scooter & Motorcycle), Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, and Others), Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Fuel Cell Bikes Market by Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, and Others), Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Folding Bikes Market by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) and Product (Conventional and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

One Wheel Electric Scooter Market by Product Type (Electric Unicycle, and Electric One wheel Hoverboard), Application (Off-road Activities, and Daily Commute), Sales Channel (Online Sales, and Offline Sales), and Speed Limit (Kmh) (20 Kmh - 30 Kmh, 30 Kmh - 50 Kmh, and More than 50 Kmh): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Electric Mobility Scooter Market by Battery Type (SLA, Li-ion, and NiMH), and by Number of Tire (2 Wheeler, 3 Wheeler, 4 Wheeler, and 5 Wheeler) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), and Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Electric Truck Market by Propulsion (Battery Electric Truck, Hybrid Electric Truck, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck, and Fuel Cell Electric Truck), Vehicle Type (Light-duty Electric Truck, Medium-Duty Electric Truck, and Heavy-Duty Electric Truck) and Range (0-150 miles, 151-300 miles, and 300 miles above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com