Global Tissue Sectioning Market to Reach $763.2 Million by 2027

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Sectioning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033137/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$409.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $158.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

- The Tissue Sectioning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$158.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

- Services Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$98.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87.6 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH

Sakura Finetek Europe B.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033137/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Accessories &

Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Accessories & Consumables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Accessories &

Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Research Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Research Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automatic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Semi-Automatic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Semi-Automatic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Automatic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Manual by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by End-Use -

Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &

Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &

Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &

Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &

Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &

Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories

and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by End-Use -

Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and

Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research

Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning

by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,

Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &

Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning

by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning

by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning

by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &

Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning

by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning

by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and

Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning

by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Sectioning by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &

Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning

by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Sectioning by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Rest of World Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning

by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic

Laboratories and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



