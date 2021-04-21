VR Platform Rendever Hosts Free, Live Meditation Sessions for Seniors to Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the leading virtual reality (VR) platform for seniors, announces that it will be hosting free live meditation and mindfulness sessions led by noted mindfulness specialist Samantha Sebastian every weekday in May to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. This is done in conjunction with its official launch of RendeverLive™ on the web, and sessions are now open to any senior living community through access to this new programming platform.



After a year of restrictions, limited visitations, and paused group meals and activities, mental health has never been more important for senior living residents, staff, and families. RendeverLive™ on the web will allow current clients to access live programming in a new way - and allow thousands of additional senior living communities to experience a taste of Rendever’s world-class offerings without the need for virtual reality equipment.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to help residents stay connected with each other and minimize the effects of social loneliness on their health,” said Kyle Rand, CEO of Rendever. “We also know how busy staff are, and we hope to give them a bit of a reprieve with RendeverLive™, which we’re pouring more resources into with this launch. Mental health has always been at the forefront of our mission, so timing this with Mental Health Awareness Month and offering daily meditation and wellness sessions has been really motivating for our team. We’ll be spreading our impact wider by opening the doors for thousands of communities to focus on mental health amidst this critical period of community refresh.”

Meditation sessions will take place every weekday at 11 a.m. EDT in addition to the regularly scheduled, travel- and education-based RendeverLive™ sessions on each Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT. Special events like Laughter Yoga are also scheduled throughout the month.

In addition to the launch of RendeverLive™ on the web and this robust offering of mental health-focused programming, the Rendever team is also releasing a new “Meditation on the Moon” VR program that will allow users to experience daily meditation practices in space while sitting together on the Moon, with Planet Earth and the full galaxy in view.

Mental health is core to Rendever’s mission of overcoming social isolation through the power of shared experiences. As one of the key issues the company is committed to, the Rendever team is proud to extend their mental health resources to all senior living communities throughout the month of May. Learn more and request free access to all programming at www.rendever.com/live .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

