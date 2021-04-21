CBMJ Spikes Up 642% in Q1, Setting New Record Revenues as Conservative Companies Scramble for Solutions to Mainstream Media Censorship

Powder Springs, GA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBMJ Inc., through its operating subsidiary DeDonato Enterprises LLC, is reporting record revenue of $816K for the period ending 3-31-21. This compares to the quarter ending 3-31-20 of $127K. This represents an increase of 642%.



In addition, EBITDA of $67K is an increase of $45K over the comparable period of 2020.

The primary drivers of growth came from product sales of the company's flagship e-commerce site Store.flagandcross.com, expansion and rental of our email database, consulting services, advertising revenue from its news websites, and coffee sales.

"We are happy to have exceeded our goals for Q-1 2021. This start to the year puts us in a good position to build the business and increase our client relationships and services," stated President Brandon Vallorani.

CEO Mark Schaftlein added, "We now have two quarters of operations under our belt since the acquisition. While the environment for conservative companies remains challenging, the diversified services offered to our clients has allowed us to create opportunities for continued growth by providing solutions to these obstacles."

Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism e-commerce sites Store.FlagandCross.com , www.thrashercoffee.com , MilitaryGradeCoffee.com , and www.valloranicigars.com continues to drive product sales while additional news websites, FlagAndCross.com , LibertyHub.com , and GreatAmericanPolitics.com , are poised to contribute additional ad revenue in 2021.

The Company also confirmed that it has plans this year to increase the distribution of its CEO’s television show “The Schaftlein Report” www.schaftleinreport.com , which focuses on political and economic issues of the day and provides a roster of 30 guest commentators a forum to express their views.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 12 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , and www.libertyhub.com.The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at www.constitution.com . In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ , www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also owns the increasingly popular TV, radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst and political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

