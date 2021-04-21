WeedMD Announces Delayed Filing of its 2020 Annual Financial Disclosure

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis announced today that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Required Filings”), will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of April 30, 2021. The Company will also be postponing its fiscal year-end 2020 conference call, originally scheduled for Friday, April 30, 2021 and is now expected to occur on or before May 28, 2021.

This delay is primarily due to the previously announced resignation of the Company’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Lincoln Greenidge, which was tendered on April 13, 2021 and effective April 30, 2021. The Company’s newly appointed and incoming CFO, Beth Carreon is in the process of taking control and oversight of the Required Filings, working with the Company’s appointed auditors during the transition period. This delay will prevent the Company’s officers and directors from preparing WeedMD’s regulatory filings in a timely manner.

The Company’s CEO George Scorsis confirmed today he will sign the CEO certification for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 in alignment with Ms. Carreon once the auditors and Ms. Carreon complete their exercise.

The Company has made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) for a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by management of the Company until the Required Filings have been completed. The MCTO would not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities. There is no certainty the MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not granted by the OSC, the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities could issue a general cease trade order against the Company for failure to file the Required Filings within the prescribed time period.

The Company is working expeditiously with auditors to complete the audit as soon as possible. WeedMD expects the Required Filings to occur prior to May 28, 2021. The Company also intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternate information guidelines of section 10 of National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders as long as it is in default of the Filing Requirements.

The Company confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this press release. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well, as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

