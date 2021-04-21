Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market to Reach $909 Million by 2027

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033134/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$909 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Biological, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$406.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $197.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

- The Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$197.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$161.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

- Biosynthetic Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

- In the global Biosynthetic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$102.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$136.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$101.6 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

BSN medical

ConvaTec Group PLC

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Kerecis

LifeNet Health

Mallinckrodt

Medline Industries, Inc.

MiMedx

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Inc.

Regenicin

Smith & Nephew

Tissue Regenix







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033134/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Biosynthetic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Biosynthetic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Acute by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Acute by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Chronic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Chronic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Wound Care

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Wound Care Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic and

Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic

and Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic and

Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic and

Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic

and Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic

and Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic

and Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic and

Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic and

Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered Skin

Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic

and Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic

and Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineered

Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Biological, Synthetic

and Biosynthetic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Product - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Biological, Synthetic and Biosynthetic for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Acute and Chronic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Acute and Chronic for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Hospitals, Wound Care

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tissue

Engineered Skin Substitutes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hospitals, Wound Care Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033134/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________