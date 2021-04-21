Global Collagen Supplement Market to garner $3.01 billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

portland, OR, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global collagen supplement market generated $1.82 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $3.01 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Expansion of the food and beverages industry, increase in demand for good-for-you products, and growth of the retail market drive the global collagen supplement market. However, adoption of veganism hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in awareness regarding collagen supplementation presents new opportunities in the next few years.

Download Sample PDF (229 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11218

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of collagen supplements restrained due to the lockdown of facilities with lockdown measures implemented by governments in many countries. Moreover, the supply chain collapsed and procurement of raw materials presented many hindrances.

The distribution activities of collagen supplements suffered restraints due to closure of specialty stores and ban on deliveries through online channels during the lockdown.

The manufacturing activities are expected to begin with full capacity during the post-lockdown. Moreover, the supply chain would be restored and distribution activities will begin.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Global Collagen Supplement Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11218

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global collagen supplement market based on source, form, sales channel, and region.

Based on source, the bovine segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the marine & poultry segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11218

Based on sales channel, the pharmacy segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global collagen supplement market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online store segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global collagen supplement market discussed in the research include Optimum Nutrition, Inc., TCI CO., LTD., BIoTechUSA, Vital Proteins LLC, Further Food, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Hunter&Gather, Nature's Bounty Co., The Clorox Company, and Codeage LLC.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter