Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Industry"

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cementitious, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $971.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

- The Tile and Stone Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$971.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

- Other Chemistries Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

- In the global Other Chemistries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$613.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$940.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$861.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

3M

Akemi

Ardex

Ashland

Bostik

DuPont

Fosroc

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

Jiangsu NIGAO Science and Technology

Laticrete International

Mapei

Pidilite Industries

Royal Adhesive

Saint-Gobain Weber

Sika

Terraco

Uniseal







I. METHODOLOGY



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

