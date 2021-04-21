Industrial Packaging Market to Reach USD 76.40 Billion by 2027 | Increasing Demand for Essential Products, Safety Issues, and Urbanization are Major Factors Influencing Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial packaging market is projected to be valued at USD 76.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in consumers' purchasing power, lifestyle changes, and urbanization are significant driving factors for the market.

Packaging for the industrial sector has different implications than consumer packaging. Packaging works as an excellent identifier for the products wrapped; even labeling becomes easy when a product is perfectly packaged. When products are stored and kept on shelves, wrapping and packaging protect products from dust, breakage, and grime. Industrial packaging is highly important in production, as it creates employment opportunities at different levels. There can be a specialized team in an organization whose only task is to scrutinize the packaging level. One of the most crucial advantages of packaging is that consumers can easily differentiate between products of competing companies.

The global industrial packaging market is estimated to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates.

Further Key Findings from Report Suggest:

Important players in the market are Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Mauser Group, Mondi Plc, Sigma Plastics Group, Greif Inc., Orora Limited, Bemis Company Inc, International Paper Company, and Sonoco

In September 2020, Mauser Group acquired EuroVeneta Fusti Srl (EVF), an Italy-based company, through a joint venture called NCG-Maider. With this move, Mauser Group would be extending its current plastic industrial packaging and steel drum packaging and reconditioning IBC services in the Italy market.

Possibilities of creating unique, eye-catching paperboard packaging designs are limitless. Paperboard is sustainable, renewable, and recyclable. Paperboard packaging helps in protection of the environment. Advancements in the technology field, and development of robots equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), have opened the gate for industrial packaging market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, increased purchasing power, and establishment of new drug companies in countries such as China, India, and Japan are important factors driving the market in the region.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial packaging market based on application, material, product type, and region:

Application Outlook $1 Building & Construction Food & Beverage (F&B) Automotive Pharmaceutical Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027) Wood Metal Plastic Paperboard

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027) Sacks Drums Boxes Crates Others$1$1



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



